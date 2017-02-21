Lara Cohen, head of entertainment and lifestyle partnerships, said she is leaving the company — a blow to Twitter’s efforts to court celebrities to use its platform.

Cohen, who joined Twitter in 2013, was responsible for working with talent across TV, film, fashion, lifestyle and digital domains to create content and connect with fans. She was part of the team that planned Ellen DeGeneres’ record-breaking Twitter selfie at the 2014 Oscars, and last year internally advocated for the company to respond to the harassment targeting actress Leslie Jones last year.

Cohen announced her departure Tuesday on Twitter, saying in a tweet, “I’ve made the extremely tough decision to move on from Twitter.” A Twitter rep declined to comment.

According to sources, Cohen’s exit comes as Twitter has been dismantling its media team and is folding the group into its sales division. The company has had four media chiefs in the last three years. Chloe Sladden, Twitter’s former VP of media, left in 2014, and Katie Stanton departed a year ago. VP of commerce Nathan Hubbard assumed oversight of the media team last January; after he left last summer, Twitter appointed Ross Hoffman, previously in charge of brand strategy, to be VP of global content partnerships.

In announcing her resignation, Cohen thanked her colleagues as well as Twitter senior execs, including CEO Jack Dorsey, COO/CFO Anthony Noto, CMO Leslie Berland, former chief operating officer Adam Bain and ex-CEO Dick Costolo. She also thanked Sladden and Stanton “for the vision & thought leadership in building the Global Media Team.”

“This has been the job of a lifetime,” she wrote. “Helping creators tell their stories & connect with their audience has been a tremendous privilege.” She also tweeted a GIF of Elisabeth Moss’s character on “Mad Men,” Peggy Olson, walking out after quitting Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce.

Prior to Twitter, Cohen worked as news director at Wenner Media for 10 years, including serving as news director at Us Weekly. According to her Twitter bio, she’s a superfan of Bravo’s “Real Housewives.”