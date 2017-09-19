Twitter Adds Former Google CFO Patrick Pichette to Its Board

has added longtime Google CFO Patrick Pichette to its board of directors, where he is replacing Pepsi CFO Hugh Johnston. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the appointment with a tweet after the close of markets Tuesday, saying that he was “thrilled” for Pichette to join the company’s board.

Big news: Patrick @Pichette is joining the Twitter Board! Welcome Patrick! Thrilled to have you. — jack (@jack) September 19, 2017

Pichette served as CFO of Google from 2008 to 2015, when he reportedly resigned to travel the world. His Linkedin page still states: “Completing 2 year sabbatical. Highly recommend!” On Tuesday, he said that he was “absolutely thrilled” to join Twitter’s board. “A company that has such influence and impact on the world,” he tweeted.

Absolutely thrilled to join the @Twitter board! A company that has such influence and impact on the world. — Patrick Pichette (@pichette) September 19, 2017

Pichette is the second former Google executive to join Twitter’s board. The body is currently being led by executive chairman Omid Kordestani, who joined Google in 1999. Kordestani most recently served as the company’s chief business officer, before joining Twitter’s board in 2015.

Kordestani was quick to welcome his former colleague to Twitter’s board as well Tuesday, calling Pichette “one of the most experienced financial leaders in the tech industry.”