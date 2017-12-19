Twitch to Launch Game-Streamer Competition Show With $60,000 Grand Prize

Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.”

The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch creators — in the hopes that they’ll become bigger stars and make more money from broadcasting on the service.

The grand prize of $60,000 will go to the overall winner, selected by a panel of judges. Contestants who are eliminated will receive weekly prizes (which have yet to be determined). The show is being produced by the in-house Twitch Studios unit.

Twitch will pick the contestants for “Stream On” from among the 25,000 creators in the Twitch Partner revenue-sharing program. The goal is to support streamers who are on the cusp of turning their broadcasting into a full-time profession, according to Anna Prosser Robinson, lead producer at Twitch Studios. The selection committee will be “more likely to choose smaller partners who they feel can benefit most from the additional exposure that ‘Stream On’ can offer,” she said.

Info on how to participate in “Stream On” is available on the Twitch submission page (at twitch.submittable.com). Twitch currently is considering only Twitch Partners in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. for the competition.

In the show, contestants will face challenges designed to test streamer skills. In addition to being evaluated by the judges, viewers in Twitch chat will also play a role in choosing who advances — and who is eliminated — at each stage of the competition.

The show will take place across multiple channels as contestants compete each week from their home-streaming setups, culminating in a weekly recap and elimination show from Twitch Studios. Ultimately, the winning creator will be “the contestant who best shows off the ability to entertain, lead a community, and be a pacesetter in the streaming space,” according to Twitch. The grand prize of $60,000 will be doled out in increments of $5,000 per month for one year.

The judges who will determine the “Stream On” winner have yet to be selected. The show will have a host or multiple hosts, also still TBD. “Stream On” is being executive produced by Marcus Graham, director of Twitch Studios.

Other Twitch Studios original programming includes “Twitch Weekly,” which airs on Fridays at 1 p.m. PT and covers news and trends about the platform’s community; “FreshStock,” a weekly live interactive series that spotlights gamecasters; and mini-documentary “Ironsights.” Twitch Studios also offers hosting and interview workshops.