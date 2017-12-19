Twitch to Launch Game-Streamer Competition Show With $60,000 Grand Prize

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitch - Stream On
CREDIT: Twitch

Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.”

The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch creators — in the hopes that they’ll become bigger stars and make more money from broadcasting on the service.

The grand prize of $60,000 will go to the overall winner, selected by a panel of judges. Contestants who are eliminated will receive weekly prizes (which have yet to be determined). The show is being produced by the in-house Twitch Studios unit.

Twitch will pick the contestants for “Stream On” from among the 25,000 creators in the Twitch Partner revenue-sharing program. The goal is to support streamers who are on the cusp of turning their broadcasting into a full-time profession, according to Anna Prosser Robinson, lead producer at Twitch Studios. The selection committee will be “more likely to choose smaller partners who they feel can benefit most from the additional exposure that ‘Stream On’ can offer,” she said.

Related

Info on how to participate in “Stream On” is available on the Twitch submission page (at twitch.submittable.com). Twitch currently is considering only Twitch Partners in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. for the competition.

In the show, contestants will face challenges designed to test streamer skills. In addition to being evaluated by the judges, viewers in Twitch chat will also play a role in choosing who advances — and who is eliminated — at each stage of the competition.

The show will take place across multiple channels as contestants compete each week from their home-streaming setups, culminating in a weekly recap and elimination show from Twitch Studios. Ultimately, the winning creator will be “the contestant who best shows off the ability to entertain, lead a community, and be a pacesetter in the streaming space,” according to Twitch. The grand prize of $60,000 will be doled out in increments of $5,000 per month for one year.

The judges who will determine the “Stream On” winner have yet to be selected. The show will have a host or multiple hosts, also still TBD. “Stream On” is being executive produced by Marcus Graham, director of Twitch Studios.

Other Twitch Studios original programming includes “Twitch Weekly,” which airs on Fridays at 1 p.m. PT and covers news and trends about the platform’s community; “FreshStock,” a weekly live interactive series that spotlights gamecasters; and mini-documentary “Ironsights.” Twitch Studios also offers hosting and interview workshops.

More Digital

  • Step Up_ High Water _ ne-yo

    'Step Up: High Water' Dance-Drama Series Starring Ne-Yo Gets Premiere Date on YouTube Red

    Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.” The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch […]

  • Channel Master Stream+

    Channel Master Introduces New Android TV-Based DVR for Cord Cutters

    Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.” The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch […]

  • Twitch - Stream On

    Twitch to Launch Game-Streamer Competition Show With $60,000 Grand Prize

    Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.” The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch […]

  • Google Placeholder

    Google's Chrome Browser Will Start Blocking Ads Come February

    Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.” The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch […]

  • musical.ly version 6.0

    Musical.ly Establishes $50 Million Creator Fund, Closes Deal With China's Bytedance

    Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.” The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch […]

  • Universal Music Group Reaches New Deal

    YouTube Strikes New Deals With Universal and Sony Music

    Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.” The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch […]

  • the void star wars

    'Star Wars' Location-Based VR Experience Coming to Las Vegas, Glendale

    Twitch will tap up to 14 video-game broadcasters to vie for a $60,000 jackpot in new competition show “Stream On.” The Amazon-owned streaming platform will premiere “Stream On” in March 2018 at twitch.tv/twitch, its hub for original programming. Slated to run for 11 weeks, the show is designed to raise the profile of up-and-coming Twitch […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad