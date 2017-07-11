Twitch Taps Kate Jhaveri, Former Twitter and Facebook Exec, as SVP of Marketing

Amazon’s Twitch has hired Kate Jhaveri, who previously held marketing positions at Twitter, Facebook and Microsoft, as senior VP of marketing.

Jhaveri reports directly to CEO Emmett Shear and oversees global marketing and communications for the company, which is focused on live video game broadcasting. Matthew DiPietro, who had been SVP of marketing and communications, will take on a new role at the company; a rep did not have details on DiPietro’s new role at Twitch.

Most recently, Jhaveri led global consumer marketing at Twitter, where she was responsible for brand, growth and consumer marketing programs, channels and experiences. She left Twitter last August.

Prior to joining Twitter in 2013, Jhaveri worked at Facebook for three years and led consumer brand strategy and management as well as mobile product marketing. Before that she spent seven years at Microsoft, heading up consumer marketing and communications teams for products including Windows and Office. Jhaveri also led marketing teams at Dell, after she began her career as a management consultant with AT Kearney.

“Twitch’s primary strength has been looking to its community to help shape the direction of the brand,” Jhaveri said in a statement. “This has led to a lot of compelling emerging content beyond gaming. Given this constant evolution, my goal is to ensure we shine a light on all of the incredible content that continues to redefine the Twitch experience, as well as our extensive road map of products.”

Currently, Jhaveri also serves as secretary of the national board for Planned Parenthood Federation of America and is an adviser to early-stage tech companies. She holds an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from College of the Holy Cross.

Other recent senior executive hires by Twitch have included Michael Aragon, formerly with Otter Media’s Ellation and Sony’s PlayStation Network, as SVP of content; and Matt McCloskey, former COO of Microsoft’s 343 Industries, as VP of commerce.