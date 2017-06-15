Tubular Labs Launches Branded-Content Video Tracking Service

Research firm Tubular Labs, which has built its business by tracking multiplatform video consumption, is now drilling into the fast-growing area of sponsored content.

The company is launching DealMaker, which currently monitors over 140,000 sponsored videos, representing 15,000 marketers and 15,000 publishing partners across 30,000 campaigns on Facebook and YouTube.

Tubular predicts that in 2017, there will be over 24 billion views on sponsored content, worth over $1.2 billion in media impressions, with the segment poised to grow in the years ahead.

“It’s clear that the biggest opportunity today in social video is sponsored content,” said Rob Gabel, CEO and founder of Tubular Labs. “We’ve made a bet on it. Our customers have made a bet on it. And we’re excited to empower the ecosystem.”

Tubular’s enterprise customers include over 160 media companies, brands, and agencies, including BuzzFeed, Warner Bros., Microsoft, Conde Nast, Group Nine Media, Viacom and the U.K.’s Jungle Creations. A few customers have already been using DealMaker during a closed beta program, according to Tubular.

Tubular’s DealMaker data shows that in the first quarter of 2017, the top categories on Facebook for branded content were media and food, while on YouTube gaming was No. 1, followed by media, personal care and health, and technology.

Another significant different between Facebook and YouTube when it comes to branded content: In Q1 of 2017, on YouTube 95% of sponsored-content video views were from individual influencers (with 5% from media companies), whereas on Facebook 79% share of the branded content views were from media companies and 21% from influencers.

DealMaker also lets clients analyze individual brand-content categories by platform. For example, among movies, the top sponsored content on Facebook by views so far in 2017 are Disney’s “Moana” (72.8 million views), followed by Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” (16.3 million) and “A Dog’s Purpose” (14.6 million), per Tubular Labs.

“Tubular’s DealMaker provides A+E Networks with the data we need to intelligently and efficiently drive our sponsored video business forward,” Cristina Bell, VP of digital research at A+E Networks, said in a statement.

For NowThis, the digital news network that is part of Discovery-backed Group Nine, Tubular “has been an essential platform… helping us to not only better understand the social video landscape, but also to make smarter decisions around the branded video campaigns we run for our advertisers.

Tubular has been instrumental to our success,” said Athan Stephanopoulos, president of NowThis.

Overall, Tubular Labs tracks over 8 million online creators and more than 230 million social video accounts. The company’s investors include venture-capital firms Marker, FirstMark Capital, Canaan Partners, SV Angel, and Lerer Hippeau Ventures (which is an investor in Group Nine Media).