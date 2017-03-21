Snapchat will serve its first-ever live-streaming, 360-degree video ad on Tuesday night: The ad unit, from Turner’s truTV, will provide a live look-in at the red-carpet event for unscripted comedy “Upscale with Prentice Penny.”

The live stream will start at 7:30 p.m. PT, broadcast from The London in West Hollywood, and will will last approximately 45 minutes — and once it’s over, it won’t be available for rewatching, sticking true to Snapchat’s disappearing-message ethos.

Snapchat users in the U.S. will be served the truTV ad unit featuring video of series creator and star Prentice Penny (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Insecure”), inviting them to swipe up to get the live-stream of the red carpet. TruTV also will run Snap Ads throughout the evening giving users the ability to swipe up to watch a trailer for the series, which premieres Tuesday, March 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

TruTV’s live-streaming Snapchat ad is designed to get more bang for the buck out of the cabler’s red-carpet party by extending the event to fans on social. “We’re especially proud to offer Snapchatters an inside look at this one – mobile oyster shuckers and all,” said Puja Vohra, EVP of marketing and digital.

In each half-hour episode of “Upscale,” Penny embarks on a journey to demystify what it takes to live an upscale life, exploring a variety of topics ranging from food and wine to travel and fashion. The show will feature guest appearances by Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) and Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), and together they’ll “upscale” a range of topics including travel, the workday, date night, apologies, dressing up, cooking, your sex life, gift giving, summer, home entertainment, health and fitness, and taking a day off.

“Upscale with Prentice Penny” comes from Defy Media and is executive produced by Penny, Chris Pollack and Jared Hoffman alongside James Moore.