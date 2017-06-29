President Trump Attacks ‘Morning Joe’ Host: ‘She Was Bleeding Badly From a Face-Lift’

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Morning Joe MSNBC Joe Scarborough
Jesse Dittmar/Redux

President Donald Trump attacked the hosts of the talk show “Morning Joe” in a pair of early-morning tweets on Thursday. The president labeled Joe Scarborough “Psycho Joe,” and Mika Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika.”

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” he wrote. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Related

Joe Scarborough Mika Brzezinski

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski on Trump and Why ‘Everyone’ Should Ban Kellyanne Conway From TV

An MSNBC spokesperson issued the following statement in response to the tweets: “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Shortly after Trump’s tweets were deployed, Brzezinski tweeted out a photo of the back of a box of Cheerios, which showed the phrase “made for little hands.”

Brzezinski is the daughter of the late Zbigniew Brzezinski, who was the National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter. Scarborough formerly served as a Republican representative of Florida’s first district between 1995 and 2001. Although it remains unclear what triggered Trump’s attack on the MSNBC hosts, they have had a love-hate relationship with Trump over the past few years, and been especially critical of his presidency. Scarborough tweeted on Wednesday that “The men and women of @CNN have every reason to take great pride in their work. #RealNews,” directly contradicting the president’s war on the news network.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 5

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    5 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Mr Tracey says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:55 am

      He’s come undone.

      Reply
    2. Sandra Milliner says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:43 am

      LOL loved the Cherrios comeback!

      Reply
    3. heyitsron says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:38 am

      Everybody wants to be with The Donald. Money, prestige, and cache. And surrounded by those you want to be surrounded with.

      Reply
    See All 5 Comments

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad