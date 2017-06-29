President Trump Attacks ‘Morning Joe’ Host: ‘She Was Bleeding Badly From a Face-Lift’

President Donald Trump attacked the hosts of the talk show “Morning Joe” in a pair of early-morning tweets on Thursday. The president labeled Joe Scarborough “Psycho Joe,” and Mika Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika.”

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” he wrote. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

An MSNBC spokesperson issued the following statement in response to the tweets: “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Shortly after Trump’s tweets were deployed, Brzezinski tweeted out a photo of the back of a box of Cheerios, which showed the phrase “made for little hands.”

Brzezinski is the daughter of the late Zbigniew Brzezinski, who was the National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter. Scarborough formerly served as a Republican representative of Florida’s first district between 1995 and 2001. Although it remains unclear what triggered Trump’s attack on the MSNBC hosts, they have had a love-hate relationship with Trump over the past few years, and been especially critical of his presidency. Scarborough tweeted on Wednesday that “The men and women of @CNN have every reason to take great pride in their work. #RealNews,” directly contradicting the president’s war on the news network.

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017