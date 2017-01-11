On Jan. 11 President-elect Donald Trump is expected to do something that he has not done in 167 days; hold an official press conference.

Trump announced the conference on Twitter Jan. 3 by writing, “I will be having a general news conference on JANUARY ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you.” It was later announced that the conference would take place at Trump Tower starting at 11 a.m. ET.

I will be having a general news conference on JANUARY ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

This press conference comes nearly a month after Trump canceled his last conference during which he was supposed to discuss plans to distance himself from his business, and nine days before he is set to be sworn into office.

On Nov. 30, Trump wrote, “I will be holding a major news conference in New York City with my children on December 15 to discuss the fact that I will be leaving my great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to make America great again!” but later canceled the meeting.

Considering how long it has been since the press has been granted access to Trump in this form, pretty much everything is on the table. Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning Trump was riled up on Twitter after Buzzfeed published an unsubstantiated report that included salacious details about Trump’s behavior in Russia.

To watch Trump press conference online, there are several option: CBSN will stream the press conference as it happens; MSNBC’s live stream can be accessed here; ABC News is streaming here; CNNgo offers a trial that can be accessed to watch the conference as well.

Watch PBS NewsHour’s live stream below: