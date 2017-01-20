Donald Trump, arguably the most divisive political figure in recent history, is set to take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20. And whether you abhor or admire him, there’s no shortage of online outlets prepped to deliver live-streaming video coverage of the proceedings.

Hillary and Bill Clinton are among those expected to attend Trump’s swearing-in, along with George W. and Laura Bush and Jimmy Carter. News organizations will be live-streaming coverage of the events — including anti-Trump protests — throughout the day, and into the evening’s inaugural balls.

In addition to the wall-to-wall coverage planned by TV news networks, platforms and media outlets presenting live internet video of inauguration events include:

In a counterprogramming move, an anti-Trump group has organized a “Love-a-thon” that will stream on Facebook Live from 12:30-3:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20 featuring a host of Hollywood celebrities. Those slated to appear include Judd Apatow, Jane Fonda, Alan Cumming, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Franti, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edward James Olmos, Chelsea Handler, Ben Harper and Jillian Michaels. Organizers aim to raise up to $500,000 for the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and Earthjustice.