Donald Trump, arguably the most divisive political figure in recent history, is set to take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20. And whether you abhor or admire him, there’s no shortage of online outlets prepped to deliver live-streaming video coverage of the proceedings.
Hillary and Bill Clinton are among those expected to attend Trump’s swearing-in, along with George W. and Laura Bush and Jimmy Carter. News organizations will be live-streaming coverage of the events — including anti-Trump protests — throughout the day, and into the evening’s inaugural balls.
In addition to the wall-to-wall coverage planned by TV news networks, platforms and media outlets presenting live internet video of inauguration events include:
- YouTube: Google’s video site will host live streams from the following news organizations throughout the day: NBC News, CBS News, Telemundo, C-SPAN, Bloomberg Politics, USA Today, and the Washington Post.
- Facebook: The social platform’s media partners include: ABC News, which will provide anchored coverage and raw Facebook Live streams; the Washington Post, whose live stream will be anchored by Ed O’Keefe and Elise Viebeck; CNN, which will broadcast the parade route and other events live throughout the day in addition to live shots from CNN Politics correspondents and reporters; NBC News, which will broadcast live 360-degree video throughout inauguration weekend, including the oath of office, parade and Saturday’s Women’s March in D.C.; the New York Times, which will cover inaugural events and ceremonies in D.C. and reaction from across the U.S.; Univision, which will live-stream dispatches from correspondents in D.C. and Arizona and will deliver a Facebook 360-degree video of the swearing-in ceremony; and BuzzFeed, which will present “BuzzFeed News Live At Trump’s Inauguration: This Is Happening” — shot exclusively on mobile phones — starting at about 10 a.m. ET, hosted by White House correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo from the D.C. office and correspondents reporters stationed throughout the city. BuzzFeed’s Facebook Live broadcast will switch to a feed of the inauguration proceedings at noon ET.
- Twitter: Under a partnership with “PBS NewsHour,” Twitter will live-stream special inauguration coverage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at inauguration.twitter.com and @NewsHour anchored by “NewsHour” managing editor Judy Woodruff, with correspondents John Yang reporting from the steps of the U.S. Capitol and Lisa Desjardins from the National Mall. A panel of guests joining Woodruff in studio will include New York Times columnist David Brooks; syndicated columnist Mark Shields; the Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter; and “PBS NewsHour Weekend” special correspondent Jeff Greenfield.
- Fox News Channel: FoxNews.com and the Fox News app will live-stream coverage hosted by anchor Shepard Smith from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
- CNN: Network will live-stream inauguration day coverage for free (no pay-TV authentication required) on CNN.com’s homepage and via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, starting at 6 a.m. running through 6 a.m, on Saturday, Jan. 21. In addition, CNN last week debuted an 11-minute short film featuring comedian W. Kamau Bell exploring the history of the presidential oath of office and why President Obama took the oath four times.
- CBSN: CBS’s 24-hour online news network’s inauguration coverage, available for free on the web at cbsnews.com/live and other connected platforms, will kick off at 7 a.m. with “CBS This Morning” crew Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell and CBS News’ special coverage live from the National Mall, joined by Scott Pelley. From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Pelley will anchor an expanded edition of “CBS Evening News” from Washington.
- Yahoo News: Live-streaming coverage kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET (link here) with unmoderated coverage of the service at St. John’s Church. At 10 a.m., global news anchor Katie Couric and national political columnist Matt Bai will host a special live report from D.C. providing analysis of the day’s top storylines, leading to Trump’s swearing-in and inaugural address. At 8 p.m. ET, Couric and Yahoo News and Finance anchor Bianna Golodryga host live primetime coverage of inaugural balls, joined by Yahoo Style’s Joe Zee.
- USA Today Network: The network, comprising the Gannett-owned national daily and 100 local publications, will host a 360-degree video live-stream, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET, capturing footage of the Capitol, the National Mall and the inaugural parade route. The live stream will be available on YouTube and Facebook.
- The Young Turks: Internet news outlet will provide live inauguration day coverage from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter’s Periscope (using its new live 360-degree streaming feature).
In a counterprogramming move, an anti-Trump group has organized a “Love-a-thon” that will stream on Facebook Live from 12:30-3:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20 featuring a host of Hollywood celebrities. Those slated to appear include Judd Apatow, Jane Fonda, Alan Cumming, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Franti, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edward James Olmos, Chelsea Handler, Ben Harper and Jillian Michaels. Organizers aim to raise up to $500,000 for the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and Earthjustice.
