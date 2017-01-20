The new @POTUS and @VP accounts, belonging to the offices of the President and Vice President, respectively, have posted their first tweets under the new administration’s ownership. Though it’s unlikely President Donald Trump tweeted himself, Vice President Mike Pence made his first tweet personal.

The @POTUS account linked to a Facebook post with a transcript of Trump’s entire inaugural address. The speech was 16 minutes long and featured much of the rhetoric he used during his campaign, including populist and nationalistic sentiment.

The account is already being scrutinized as Trump’s first Twitter account background was a photo from the Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration instead of his.

The @POTUS Twitter background was then changed to a generic image of the American flag before being swapped again to a photo of Trump looking out of a window.

“Noticed you had to use an old Obama inauguration photo for your banner, so we fixed it for you,” the “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” account tweeted.

Noticed you had to use an old Obama inauguration photo for your banner, so we fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/qTkPCuGUY9 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 20, 2017

Pence sent a more original tweet: “It is the honor of my life to serve our country, alongside President @ realDonaldTrump, as the 48th Vice President of the United States.”

It is the honor of my life to serve our country, alongside President @realDonaldTrump, as the 48th Vice President of the United States. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FMxqI9Z2Lq — Vice President Pence (@VP) January 20, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump also has been given ownership of the @FLOTUS account, but has not yet posted anything.

It’s no secret that Trump loves Twitter. It’s been the cause of some of the most scandalous moments of his campaign and transition. Most recently, he tweeted that Congressman John Lewis was “all talk, talk, talk – no action or results.” Congressman Lewis was one of the organizers of the March on Washington and one of the original Freedom Riders.

Contrary to some reports, the @POTUS account was not technically handed off to Trump. President Obama’s @POTUS account has turned into @POTUS44, retaining the 13.7 million followers he obtained during his tenure. The @POTUS account is brand new, but already has 5.34 million followers. Trump will also retain his personal account, @realDonaldTrump.