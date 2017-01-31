President Trump will announce his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET — but bucking convention, he’s decided to broadcast the announcement live on Facebook.

The president will announce the pick on the POTUS Facebook page starting at 8 p.m. TV news networks also will carry live coverage of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, after rejiggering their primetime lineups to accommodate the announcement. Past U.S. presidents have announced Supreme Court nominees during daytime press conferences.

Trump appears to be trying to bypass the media with the stream, to get his message out without any filter or commentary to a broad audience (including many Americans who may not subscribe to traditional TV). Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has boasted about using social media to directly communicate with his followers, and he and his top aides have repeatedly criticized what they perceive as bias in mainstream media coverage.

The White House announced the broadcast on social media Tuesday:

Join @POTUS Trump tonight at 8pm EST as he announces his #SCOTUS pick! We'll be streaming the historic event LIVE: https://t.co/eyVqKv25A3 pic.twitter.com/ffobmBxK1b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2017

