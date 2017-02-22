Despite a tough challenge by Paramount’s newly released “Arrival,” 20th Century Fox again topped the national home video sales charts the week ended Feb. 19 with “Trolls,” the DreamWorks Animation family feature based on the toy dolls.

“Arrival,” a sci-fi actioner that grossed just over $100 million in U.S. theaters, finished a close second on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc Sales chart.

NPD research shows the film sold 66% as many units its first week in stores as “Trolls” did in the latter’s second week of release. On Blu-ray Disc the race was tighter, with “Arrival” selling 78% as many units as “Trolls.”

“The Arrival,” according to NPD, generated 61% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 51% for “Trolls” (down from 53% its first week of release).

The No. 3 spot on the sales charts was a split decision: on the overall disc sales chart, it was Lionsgate’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” while the No. 3 Blu-ray Disc seller was Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio: Signature Edition.”

Paramount’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” was No. 4 on both charts, while the No. 5 spot went to Lionsgate’s “John Wick” on the Blu-ray Disc chart and Universal Pictures’ “The Secret Life of Pets” on the overall disc sales chart.

Two other new releases made it into the top 10 on the overall disc sales chart, both from Universal Pictures. “The Edge of Seventeen,” a coming-of-age comedy with $14.4 million in domestic ticket receipts, debuted at No. 6. “Priceless,” a drama about human trafficking that was based on true events, bowed at No. 9.

“The Edge of Seventeen” also bowed at No. 6 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, while “Priceless” debuted at No. 17. “Edge” generated 52% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to just 29% for “Priceless,” which made its theatrical debut last October on 303 screens.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Arrival” debuted at No. 1, while Universal Pictures’ “The Girl on the Train” shot up to No. 2 now that its month-long holdback from Redbox is over.

The previous week’s top rental, Warner’s “The Accountant,” slipped to No. 3, while the No. 4 spot went to 20th Century Fox’s “Keeping Up with the Joneses” now that the comedy is widely available, including on Redbox.

Rounding out the top five on the Home Media Magazine rental chart was Paramount’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” down from No. 2 the previous week.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 2/19/17:

1. Trolls

2. Arrival (new)

3. Boo! A Madea Halloween

4. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

5. The Secret Life of Pets

6. The Edge of Seventeen (new)

7. John Wick

8. Pinocchio: Signature Edition

9. Priceless (new)

10. Justice League Dark

11. Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (new)

12. Fifty Shades of Grey

13. The Accountant

14. Deepwater Horizon

15. Suicide Squad

16. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

17. Inferno

18. Tyler Perry’s Madea On the Run – The Play

19. Almost Christmas

20. Jason Bourne

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 2/19/17:

1. Arrival (new)

2. The Girl on the Train

3. The Accountant

4. Keeping Up with the Joneses

5. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

6. Boo! A Madea Halloween

7. The Secret Life of Pets

8. Inferno

9. Deepwater Horizon

10. Ouija: Origin of Evil

