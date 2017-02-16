Twentieth Century Fox topped the national home video sales charts the week ended Feb. 12 with “Trolls,” the DreamWorks Animation family feature based on the iconic toy dolls.

The film, which earned more than $153 million in U.S. theaters, debuted at No. 1 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc Sales chart.

The computer-animated film, about two trolls trying to save their village from troll-eating adversaries, generated 53% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, NPD research shows.

Also new to the charts is the animated superhero film “Justice League Dark,” from Warner Bros. Animation, which generated 69% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc. “Justice League Dark” bowed at No. 3 on the overall disc sales chart, behind Lionsgate’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” which held onto the No. 2 spot it debuted in the prior week.

The previous week’s top-selling disc, Paramount’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” slipped to No. 4 on the overall disc sales chart, one spot ahead of Walt Disney Studios’ “Pinocchio: Signature Edition,” which slipped to No. 5 from No. 3 the previous week.

On the Blu-ray Disc chart, “Justice League Dark” bowed at No. 2, with “Jack Reacher” at No. 3 and “Pinocchio” at No. 4.

The No. 5 spot on the Blu-ray Disc chart went to Lionsgate’s “John Wick,” up from No. 19 the prior week. Sales of the film, No. 9 on the overall disc sales chart, were buoyed by a new Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc edition released Feb. 7 in time for the theatrical sequel. The UHD version accounted for 42% of the title’s overall unit sales (and 70% of the title’s Blu-ray Disc sales).

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, Warner’s “The Accountant” soared to No. 1 now that its month-long holdback from Redbox is over.

That bumped each of the previous week’s top three rental titles down a notch: Paramount’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” to No. 2, Lionsgate’s “Boo! A Medea Halloween” to No. 3, and “Deepwater Horizon,” also from Lionsgate, to No. 4.

Rounding out the top five was “Kevin Hart: What Now?”, the comedy concert film from Universal Pictures that just came off its 28-day holdback from Redbox.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 2/12/17:

1. Trolls (new)

2. Boo! A Madea Halloween

3. Justice League Dark (new)

4. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

5. Pinocchio

6. Almost Christmas (new)

7. Fifty Shades of Grey

8. Tyler Perry’s Madea On the Run – The Play

9. John Wick

10. The Accountant

11. Deepwater Horizon

12. Inferno

13. The Secret Life of Pets

14. Suicide Squad

15. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

16. Life on the Line (new)

17. Loving (new)

18. The Girl on the Train

19. Jason Bourne

20. Masterminds

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 2/12/17:

1. The Accountant

2. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

3. Boo! A Medea Halloween

4. Deepwater Horizon

5. Kevin Hart: What Now?

6. Inferno

7. The Secret Life of Pets

8. Life on the Line (new)

9. The Take (new)

10. Storks

