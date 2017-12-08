‘Trolls’ Leaps from TV to Top of DVD Sales Chart

The holiday spirit is gripping DVD and Blu-ray Disc buyers.

A half-hour “Trolls” holiday special, produced by DreamWorks Animation, came out on DVD only a few days after its Nov. 24 broadcast on NBC and promptly debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, for the week ended Dec. 2.

The same week, three classics shot back into the top 10: Warner’s Elf (2003) at No. 8, Universal Pictures’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) at No. 9, and Warner’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989) at No. 10.

And several other Christmas favorites also are racking up brisk sales, including 20th Century Fox’s original “Home Alone” (1990), which rose to No. 11 from No. 16 the previous week; Warner’s “The Polar Express” (2004), No. 15; and Warner’s “A Christmas Story” (1984) at No. 25.

Warner’s “Wonder Woman,” Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Walt Disney’s “Cars 3” held onto the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart. The same three films followed “Trolls Holiday” on the overall disc sales chart, in the same order, with Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” rounding out the top five.

On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, Walt Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” came in at No. 4, while “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” came in at No. 5.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week ended Dec. 3, “Kidnap,” the Halle Berry abduction thriller that made more than $30 million in U.S. theaters, shot to No. 1 now that its month-long holdback from Redbox is over.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” slipped to No. 2 its second week in stores, while the No. 3 spot went to another Lionsgate sophomore, the sci-fi film“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Rounding out the top five on the rental chart were Universal Pictures’ “Girls Trip” at No. 4, down from No. 3 the previous week, and the Lionsgate thriller “Wind River” at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 12/2/17:

1. Trolls Holiday (new)

2. Wonder Woman

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

4. Cars 3

5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

6. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

8. Elf

9. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11. Home Alone

12. Transformers: The Last Knight

13. Logan Lucky (new)

14. War for the Planet of the Apes

15. The Polar Express

16. The Emoji Movie

17. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

18. Atomic Blonde

19. The Fate of the Furious

20. LEGO Batman Movie

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 12/3/17:

1. Kidnap

2. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

3. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

4. Girls Trip

5. Wind River

6. The Dark Tower

7. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

8. Cars 3

9. War for the Planet of the Apes

10. Leap!

