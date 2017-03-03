World-premiere virtual reality projects including Kathryn Bigelow’s look at rangers at a poacher-beseiged African park and an immersive experience tied to India’s biggest movie franchise are among the works on tap for the VR and interactive component of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival’s slate.
The newly announced additions to the festival’s overall slate encompass the six entries in Storyscapes, the competitive section of programming dedicated to the intersection of film, tech and storytelling, along with the 23 titles lined up for the festival’s Virtual Arcade. Storyscapes titles range from personal projects such as “Draw Me Close,” Jordan Tannahill’s memoir about his relationship with his mother; to Hyphen-Labs’ scifi-themed entry “NeuroSpeculative AfroFeminism”; to an immersive recording of a Holocaust survivor’s testimony in Gabo Arora and Ari Palitz’s “The Last Goodbye.”
The Virtual Arcade roster, meanwhile, includes Bigelow and Imraan Ismail’s “The Protectors: Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes,” about rangers at Garamba National Park battling elephant poachers; “Life of Us,” about the evolution of earth with music by Pharrell Williams; and “Sword of Baahubali,” a project based on S.S. Rajamouli’s Indian film franchise “World of Baahubali.”
Both Storyscapes and Virtual Arcade bow April 21 during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, which runs April 19-30. The full list of projects follows.
STORYSCAPES
Blackout (World Premiere)
Project Creators: Scatter: Alexander Porter, Yasmin Elayat, James George, Mei-Ling Wong
Key Collaborators: Hannah Jayanti
Draw Me Close (World Premiere)
Project Creator: Jordan Tannahill
The Island of the Colorblind (International Premiere)
Project Creator: Sanne de Wilde
Key Collaborators: IDFA DocLab, de Brakke Grond
The Last Goodbye (World Premiere)
Project Creators: Gabo Arora, Ari Palitz
Key Collaborators: Stephen Smith, Here Be Dragons, MPC, Otoy, LightShed and USC Shoah Foundation
NeuroSpeculative AfroFeminism (New York Premiere)
Project Creators: Hyphen-Labs – Ashley Baccus-Clark, Carmen Aguilar y Wedge, Ece Tankal, Nitzan Bartov
TREEHUGGER: WAWONA (North American Premiere)
Project Creator: Marshmallow Laser Feast
Key Collaborators: Natan Sinigaglia, Mileece I’Anson, Cinekid Foundation, STRP, Southbank Centre and Migrations
VIRTUAL ARCADE
Alteration (World Premiere) – France
Project Creator: Jérôme Blanquet
Key Collaborators: James Sénade, Yann Apéry, Antoine Cayrol, Baptiste Chesnais, Pierre Zandrowicz, Jean-françois Blanquet
Apex (World Premiere) – The Netherlands/USA
Project Creator: Arjan van Meerten
Key Collaborator: Wevr
Arden’s Wake (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Eugene Chung
Key Collaborators: Jimmy Maidens
Auto (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: J. Steven Schardt
Bebylon – Battle Royale (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Cory Strassburger, Ikrima Elhassan
Key Collaborators: Alex Underhill, Giray Ozil, Jennifer Chavarria
Becoming Homeless: A Human Experience (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Virtual Human Interaction Lab, Stanford University
Key Collaborators: Elise Ogle, Tobin Asher, Jeremy Bailenson
Broken Night (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Alon Benari, Tal Zubalsky, Alex Vlack
Key Collaborators: Eko, Hidden Content, Real Motion VFX
Extravaganza (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Ethan Shaftel
Hallelujah (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Zach Richter, Bobby Halvorson, Eames Kolar
Key Collaborators: Chrissy Szczupak, Orin Green, Jess Engel, ECCO VR, International Orange Chorale of SF, Chris Milk, Aaron Koblin
Life of Us (New York Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Chris Milk, Aaron Koblin, Pharrell Williams
The Other Dakar (World Premiere) – Senegal
Project Creator: Selly Raby Kane
Key Collaborators: Electric South, Goethe Institut
The People’s House (World Premiere) – Canada
Project Creators: Félix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphaël (Felix & Paul Studios)
The Possible: Hoverboard (Season Finale) – USA
Project Creator: David Gelb
The Protectors: Walk in The Ranger’s Shoes (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Kathryn Bigelow, Imraan Ismail
Rainbow Crow (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Eric Darnell, Maureen Fan, Larry Cutler, Claudia Southmartin, Kane Lee
Key Collaborators: Michael Hutchinson, Nathaniel Dawson
Remember: Remember (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Kevin Cornish
Sergeant James (North American Premiere) – France
Project Creator: Alexandre Perez
Key Collaborators: Avi Amar
Step to the Line (New York Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Ricardo Laganaro
Key Collaborators: Defy Ventures/ Oculus VR for Good
Sword of Baahubali (New York Premiere) – India
Project Creator: SS Rajamouli, Arka Mediaworks
Key Collaborators: Radeon Technologies Group & CNCPT LA
Talking With Ghosts (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Ric Carrasquillo, Roman Muradov, Sophia Foster-Dimino, Maria Yi
Key Collaborators: Wesley Allsbrook, Matthew Chadwick, Sebastien Chevrel, Tauni Oxborrow, Saschka Unseld.
Testimony (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Zohar Kfir
Key Collaborators: Selena Pinnell
Tree (New York Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Milica Zec, Winslow Porter
Key Collaborators: Aleksandar Protic, Jakob Kudsk Steensen
Unrest (World Premiere) – France/USA
Project Creator: Arnaud Colinart, Jennifer Brea, Amaury La Burthe
Key Collaborators: Diana Barrett (Fledgling Fund), Lindsey Dryden (Little By Little Films)