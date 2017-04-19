Can’t make it to the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival? This year, the New York fest is bringing a dozen live sessions to internet users — for free — via an exclusive pact with , including the much-anticipated cast reunion of “The Godfather” films.

While Tribeca live-streamed a few panels on Facebook from the 2016 festival and has made other sessions available free online in past years, organizers say the lineup this year is unprecedented in scope.

For the first time in Tribeca’s history, internet users worldwide will be able to watch the festival’s closing-night event on April 29, with a panel discussion about “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II” with director Francis Ford Coppola and actors Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Robert De Niro. (“Godfather” star Marlon Brando died in 2004.)

Other sessions to be available include conversations featuring Kobe Bryant, Lena Dunham, Ron Howard, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Moore, Elizabeth Moss, Zac Posen, Geoffrey Rush, and Emily Watson.

The sessions will be available exclusively via Facebook Live on the Tribeca Film Festival Facebook page (at facebook.com/tribeca).

Here’s the current lineup for the Tribeca sessions that will be live-streamed for free on Facebook:

All times listed are Eastern Daylight Time

Thursday, April 20

7 p.m.: Genius (National Geographic) – New Television Series World Premiere, Talk with Creators and Cast

Join the conversation from one of the most highly anticipated upcoming television series, Genius, about the greatest scientific mind of the 20th century – Albert Einstein. Director and executive producer Ron Howard, executive producers Brian Grazer and Gigi Pritzker, showrunner Ken Biller, and cast members Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Flynn, Emily Watson, and Samantha Colley all join a talk moderated by People’s editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle.

9 p.m.: Bowling for Columbine – Retrospective Talk with Director Michael Moore on the timeliness of the film today

Michael Moore takes the stage with award-winning documentarian D.A. Pennebaker on the 18th anniversary of the devastating mass shooting at Columbine High School, and 15th anniversary of Bowling for Columbine’s release, which won the Academy Award® for Best Documentary. In the current moment of frequent mass shootings and ongoing legislative battles, Moore’s confrontational documentary remains relevant as ever.

Friday, April 21

7 p.m.: The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – New Television Series World Premiere Talk with Creators and Cast

What is it like to be part of one of the most talked about new series? Join executive producers Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Reed Morano and cast members Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle and Max Minghella in a can’t miss conversation. Moderated by editor-in-chief for Elle magazine, Robbie Myers.

Saturday, April 22

9:30 p.m.: House of Z – World Premiere Documentary Talk with Director Sandy Chronopoulos, the film’s subject Zac Posen, and André Leon Talley

A must see for fashionistas of all ages, Tribeca opens up the conversation with director Sandy Chronopoulos, the film’s subject Zac Posen, and fashion editor André Leon Talley about the world premiere documentary House of Z. Zac Posen rocketed to fashion stardom at a young age with his unique design aesthetic and charismatic presence, becoming one the most recognizable faces in the business today. But like any journey to great success it hasn’t come without cost.

Sunday, April 23

3:35 p.m.: “Copwatch” (World Premiere Documentary Competition Q&A with Director Camilla Hall)

Copwatch is the true story of We Copwatch, an organization that films police activity as a non-violent form of protest and deterrent to police brutality. In her feature film debut, director Camilla Hall crafts an intriguing and timely profile of citizen-journalist-activists- including Ramsey Orta who filmed Eric Garner’s fatal arrest- who seek to disrupt the ever-present challenge of police violence.

Sunday, April 23

4:45 p.m.: Kobe Bryant and Animator Glen Keane with Michael Strahan (Tribeca Talks: Storytellers)

Basketball great Kobe Bryant collaborated with visionary animator Glen Keane on an animated short film Dear Basketball, that explores what it is like to say goodbye to something you love. In an onstage conversation led by Hall of Famer, NFL analyst on Fox and co-host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan, Bryant and Keane focus on what story means to them and what it is like to truly step out of your own lane.

9 p.m.: “The Clapper” (World Premiere Spotlight Narrative Movie Q&A with Writer/Director Dito Montiel)

Writer and Director Dito Montiel (Boulevard, Tribeca ‘14) discusses The Clapper, a heartfelt comedy starring Ed Helms stars as Eddie Krumble, a professional audience member who gains unwanted notoriety when a late-night talk show turns his life into a national obsession, threatening his budding relationship with gas station attendant Judy (Amanda Seyfried). Also featuring Tracy Morgan, Adam Levine, Russell Peters, PJ Byrne, and appearances from Rob Gronkowski, Mark Cuban and the late Alan Thicke.

Tuesday, April 25

6 p.m.: Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner Talk with America Ferrera

(Tribeca Talks: Storytellers) Initially discovered for her original voice in breakout film Tiny Furniture, Lena Dunham has since gone on to win a Golden Globe for her performance in Girls, which was created by Dunham and is helmed by Jenni Konner, whose other work includes the series Help Me Help You. The duo also co-founded the media brand Lenny, home of the feminist weekly newsletter Lenny Letter (LennyLetter.com). In a can’t miss conversation with America Ferrera, Dunham and Konner will discuss Girls, the industry, and the highs and lows of their careers.

8 p.m.: Crypt TV’s “Monster Madness,” A N.O.W. (New Online Work) Special Screening. Every wonder what it is like to work as a “scaremaker” on some of the most stunningly terrifying horror shorts? Then don’t miss the conversation with filmmaker Eli Roth, Crypt TV Chief Content Officer, Kate Krantz, and Crypt TV’s Monster Madness filmmakers Gabriel Younes, Anthony Melton, and Ben Franklin, moderated by Crypt TV CEO & Co-Founder, Jack Davis.

Wednesday, April 26

6:45 p.m.: Another Period (Comedy Central) – Season 3 World Premiere Talk with Creators and Cast

What’s it like working on an outrageous comedy set in the early 1900s? Find out first-hand during a conversation with creators, writers, and stars Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome, and cast members Paget Brewster and Brett Gelman about the Comedy Central hit, which follows the insanely decadent and outrageous life of the Bellacourt sisters. Moderated by editor for New York Magazine and Vulture, Stacey Wilson Hunt.

Saturday, April 29

8:10 p.m.: Closing Night The Godfather and The Godfather Part II Discussion

Join Tribeca live from famed Radio City Music Hall for a sold out discussion for the 45th anniversary of The Godfather with Academy Award®-winning director Francis Ford Coppola and actors Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, and Robert De Niro, moderated by director Taylor Hackford. The talk follows an epic back-to-back 45th anniversary screenings of The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.

Sunday, April 30

6:30 p.m.: Showtime’s “Episodes” – Final Season World Premiere Talk with Creators and Cast

As the popular Showtime series comes to an end, creators David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, along with cast member Matt LeBlanc talk about the series and what fans have to look forward to in the final season. Moderated by editor for New York Magazine and Vulture, Stacey Wilson Hunt.