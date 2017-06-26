‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the third week in a row with “Transformers: The Last Knight.”
Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $6.38 million through Sunday for 2,128 national ad airings across 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 19-25. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount appears to be targeting a male-skewing, pop-culturally-savvy crowd, spending heavily across Comedy Central, Nick and Adult Swim.
Just behind “Transformers” in second place: Universal Studios’ “Despicable Me 3,” which saw 1,627 national ad airings across 45 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.96 million.
TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” (EMV: $5.27 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($5.09 million) and TriStar Pictures’ “Baby Driver” ($4.4 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.38M – Transformers: The Last Knight
$5.96M – Despicable Me 3
$5.27M – War for the Planet of the Apes
$5.09M – Spider-Man: Homecoming
$4.4M – Baby Driver
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/19/2017 and 06/25/2017.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.