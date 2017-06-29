Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ VR Experience Coming to Theaters, Imax VR Centers

Michael Bay and Lucasfilm’s ILMxLab have teamed up for a special VR experience for Bay’s latest installment of the “Transformers’ franchise — but there’s a twist: The “Transformers: The Last Knight” VR experience won’t be available on mobile or home-based VR systems at all. Instead, it will only show for a limited time at Imax’s VR centers as well as in select AMC Theaters.

The VR experience, which was produced by Bay and ILMxLab in cooperation with Paramount Pictures, puts viewers in the middle of a fast-paced shooting game, where they can help the Autobots face off against the Decepticons. The whole thing lasts just five minutes, and makes use of HTC’s Vive VR headset.

“I wanted to do something special for fans, to let them feel what it’s like to be in the middle of intense Transformers action,” said Bay in a statement. “ILMxLAB was a great partner in delivering this experience, and pushing the envelope of what VR can do.”

The Transformers VR experience will premiere at the Imax VR centers in Los Angeles and New York as well as at the AMC 34th Street and AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York and at the AMC Orange 30 in Southern California on Friday. The experience will be shown to consumers for free, and only be available for a limited time.