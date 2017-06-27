‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to Launch Monologue Recap on Amazon’s Echo Show Device

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Jimmy Fallon Hosting 2016 Golden Globes
Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is about to get yet another digital destination: Amazon’s Echo Show voice-activated video device.

Starting Wednesday, users of the $230 Echo Show will be able to watch a video replay of Fallon’s “Tonight Show” monologue from the previous night. After subscribing to the show’s flash briefing in their settings, users can start playing the video clip on the Echo Show’s 7-inch screen just by saying, “Alexa, what is my flash briefing?”

Currently, the “Tonight Show” flash briefing is the only recap-segment content on Alexa for Echo Show, according to Amazon. But there are several other flash briefings that have been optimized for video on Echo Show from content partners including CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, TechCrunch and People.

Of course, not many people will be able to catch the first installment or two of Fallon’s monologue replays: Amazon is set to begin shipping the Echo Show on Wednesday, June 28.

“The Tonight Show” video integration with Amazon’s Echo Show is an update to the show’s Alexa flash briefing skill; it’s not a sponsored partnership between NBC and Amazon.

Fallon announced the new monologue flash briefing for Echo Show in tweet. “You know we love the Amazon Echo here at the show, because it works — it actually works,” he said. “You say stuff, it listens to you, it just works,” he said.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad