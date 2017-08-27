Horror Directors Lead Hollywood Tributes to Tobe Hooper: ‘Your Legacy Lives On’

Hollywood lost a horror icon this weekend when “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Poltergeist” director Tobe Hooper died in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Saturday. He was 74.

While the circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown, that didn’t stop filmmakers and other celebrities from paying tribute to the late director on social media.

Hooper’s fellow horror helmers including William Friedkin (“The Exorcist”), James Wan (“The Conjuring, “Saw”), Scott Derrickson (“Sinister”), and John Carpenter (“Halloween,” “The Thing”) honored their peer on .

“A kind, warm-hearted man who made the most terrifying film ever,” noted Friedkin. “A good friend I will never forget.”

Wan wrote, “Sad to hear the passing of Tobe Hooper. One of the nicest people. A sweet, gentle soul of a man. Your legacy lives on.”

See more reactions below:

Tobe Hooper directed THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, a seminal work in horror cinema. He was a kind, decent man and my friend. A sad day. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 27, 2017

Tobe Hooper, a kind, warm-hearted man

Who made the most terrifying film ever.

A good friend I will never forget — William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) August 27, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of Tobe Hooper. One of the nicest people. A sweet, gentle soul of a man. Your legacy lives on. #RIP — James Wan (@creepypuppet) August 27, 2017

Goodbye Tobe Hooper, the king of transgressive horror. pic.twitter.com/JtkwqntxUs — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) August 27, 2017

RIP horror legend TOBE HOOPER. He's crossed over to The Other Side. pic.twitter.com/R1fqSbjq45 — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) August 27, 2017

However, paying their respects to Hooper wasn’t just for the genre-obsessed. Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Baby Driver”) and Kevin Smith (“Red State,” “Tusk”), as well as actors including Elijah Wood, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jay Baruchel also shared memories of the movie-maker on social media.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Tobe Hooper, another master of horror,” Wright penned. “He conjured some truly shattering, unforgettable moments in film.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of Tobe Hooper, another master of horror. He conjured some truly shattering, unforgettable moments in film. pic.twitter.com/6Kxw0gURzF — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 27, 2017

Aww, man. Another legend has passed. So long, Tobe Hooper. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 27, 2017

Oh no. R.I.P. Tobe Hooper. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the coolest & most terrifying movies ever made. It crawls inside & stays. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 27, 2017