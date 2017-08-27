Horror Directors Lead Hollywood Tributes to Tobe Hooper: ‘Your Legacy Lives On’

Staff Editor
Tobe Hooper Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Ludovic Kazeba/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood lost a horror icon this weekend when “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Poltergeist” director Tobe Hooper died in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Saturday. He was 74.

While the circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown, that didn’t stop filmmakers and other celebrities from paying tribute to the late director on social media.

Hooper’s fellow horror helmers including William Friedkin (“The Exorcist”), James Wan (“The Conjuring, “Saw”), Scott Derrickson (“Sinister”), and John Carpenter (“Halloween,” “The Thing”) honored their peer on Twitter.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by BEI/REX/Shutterstock (432336p)Tobe Hooper'THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE' FILM PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 15 OCT 2003October 15, 2003 - Hollywood, CA.Co-producer Tobe Hooper .New Line Cinema presents the world premiere of THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.Photos: Eric Charbonneau®Berliner Studio/BEImages

Tobe Hooper, ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ and ‘Poltergeist’ Director, Dies at 74

“A kind, warm-hearted man who made the most terrifying film ever,” noted Friedkin. “A good friend I will never forget.”

Wan wrote, “Sad to hear the passing of Tobe Hooper. One of the nicest people. A sweet, gentle soul of a man. Your legacy lives on.”

See more reactions below:

However, paying their respects to Hooper wasn’t just for the genre-obsessed. Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Baby Driver”) and Kevin Smith (“Red State,” “Tusk”), as well as actors including Elijah Wood, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jay Baruchel also shared memories of the movie-maker on social media.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Tobe Hooper, another master of horror,” Wright penned. “He conjured some truly shattering, unforgettable moments in film.”

