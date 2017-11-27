Time Inc., Meredith Shares Rise After Mega-Deal Announced

Investors sent stocks of both Time Inc. and Meredith up Monday, after the companies’ announcement Sunday evening that Meredith reached an agreement to acquire Time Inc.

Shares of Time Inc., not surprisingly, opened up 9.2% at $18.45 per share and hovered around there through morning trading. Wall Street responded enthusiastically to Meredith’s move, pushing the stock up as much as 16% Monday, before settling down in midday trading to about 10% over the media stock’s previous closing price.

Meredith’s bid for Time Inc. is for $18.50 per share, with the deal valued at $1.85 billion excluding debt. The companies expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2018, with the merged entity expected to yield $400 million-$500 million in cost synergies in the first two years.

Meredith’s deal is backed by $650 million from Koch Equity Development, the investment arm of Koch Industries, an industrial conglomerate rooted in the oil and gas business. According to Meredith, KED will not have a seat on its board, and will have “no influence on Meredith’s editorial or managerial operations.”