Tidal Offering Ad-Free Trial Subscriptions Through Holiday Season

In anticipation of the app rush that follows holiday-gift devices, Tidal is offering a free trial to its full platform from December 25, 2017 through January 5, 2018. In that period, people may sign up on Tidal.com using just their email address, no credit card required, for 12-day preview access to its Hi-Fi and Premium services. Tidal does offer free 30-day subscriptions year-round, but here no credit card is involved and no ads play.

Each day within that period, the platform is releasing exclusive content including new original content series, exclusive music video and documentary premiers, ticket giveaways and more.

“Heading into 2018, we’re looking forward to giving Tidal members more access and a high-quality soundtrack to everyday life” said Tony Gervino, the company’s VP of culture & content. “We value what music and music culture means to people and trust this preview will give music fans a taste of the elevated music experience that Tidal is offering its customers.”

Highlights of the offer period are below; a full schedule is available here, subject to change.

Rap Radar: Nipsey Hussle – TIDAL.com/RapRadar – Monday (12/25)

With his “Victory Lap”album slated to drop in February, Nipsey Hussle sits down with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller.