Tidal Offering Ad-Free Trial Subscriptions Through Holiday Season

In anticipation of the app rush that follows holiday-gift devices, Tidal is offering a free trial to its full platform from December 25, 2017 through January 5, 2018. In that period, people may sign up on Tidal.com using just their email address, no credit card required, for 12-day preview access to its Hi-Fi and Premium services. Tidal does offer free 30-day subscriptions year-round, but here no credit card is involved and no ads play.
Each day within that period, the platform is releasing exclusive content including new original content series, exclusive music video and documentary premiers, ticket giveaways and more.
“Heading into 2018, we’re looking forward to giving Tidal members more access and a high-quality soundtrack to everyday life” said Tony Gervino, the company’s VP of culture & content. “We value what music and music culture means to people and trust this preview will give music fans a taste of the elevated music experience that Tidal is offering its customers.”
Highlights of the offer period are below; a full schedule is available here, subject to change.
Rap Radar: Nipsey Hussle – TIDAL.com/RapRadar – Monday (12/25)
- With his “Victory Lap”album slated to drop in February, Nipsey Hussle sits down with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller.
- The Spot: Eddie Palmieri (Series Premiere)– TIDAL.com/TheSpot – Tuesday (12/26)
- The monthly series focuses on the trajectory of iconic artists and features interviews at studios, nightclubs, and anywhere else where they made their name, performed a lot or recorded their most celebrated work. The first episode features Grammy Award-winning pianist Eddie Palmieri.
- Snoh Aalegra Tour Documentary – TIDAL.com/SnohAalegra – Friday 12/29
- The soulful singer’s documentary is exclusively premiering on TIDAL and features behind-the-scenes footage from the Freudian North American tour with Daniel Caesar.
- New York’s Eve Playlists TIDAL.com/NYE20117 – Saturday (12/30)
- Features picks from Franz Ferdinand, Eugene Hutz, Alex Sensation and more.
- Welcome 2018 Playlists — com/Welcome2018 Monday (1/1)
- Curated playlists to start the New Year off.
- Song Exploder: QuestLove – TIDAL.com/SongExploder – Monday (1/1)
- The Roots drummer/mastermind and music-geek savant shares the story behind his career and discusses his creative process behind the band’s most coveted releases.
- Fresh Cuts (Series Premiere)– TIDAL.com/FreshCuts – Tuesday (1/2)
- A video series of short clips with artists at the barbershop/beauty salon, as they’re interviewed while getting their haircut and discuss their life, career, style, etc.
- The Group Chat Podcast (Series Premiere)– TIDAL.com/GroupChat – Wednesday (1/3)
- Featuring Emily Oberg (Kith), Speedy Morman (Complex) and Jinx (Complex), the series will focus on highlighting, debating, and discovering subject matter including—but not limited to—hip hop music, pop culture and entertainment news, fashion, social media trends and events, and the latest hype.
- Rough Draft (Series Premiere)– TIDAL.com/RoughDraft – Thursday (1/4)
- Each episode of this new video series features an artist talking about the first song or rap they ever wrote (as kids) and then perform it. The first episode features the alternative group Porches.
- Rapsody “Where Flowers Bloom” Documentary – TIDAL.com/Rapsody – Friday (1/5)
- This mini-doc focuses on the making of Rapsody’s GRAMMY nominated album, “Laila’s Wisdom.”