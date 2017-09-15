Tia Mowry Launches Her First Digital Original Series, ‘Quick Fix,’ on YouTube and Facebook

Tia Mowry, best known for her starring role in ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister,” has launched her first foray into digital video.

“Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix” launched Friday on YouTube and Facebook. The series, created in partnership with female-focused digital media company Kin Community, features the author-actress-entrepreneur tackling daily life dilemmas with quick demos that provide easy solutions. Her show is aimed an audience of moms, offering tips on such topics as figuring out what to feed a picky eater, carving out “me time,” and on-the-go beauty solutions.

“Everyone encounters dilemmas in their everyday lives that need a fast solution,” said Mowry. “As a busy mom, I wanted to create a fun short-form series that offered practical advice to anyone and everyone looking to make their lives a little easier.” Mowry and her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, have a 6-year-old son.

Mowry has a sizable social-media fanbase, with 5.6 million followers on Facebook, 4 million on Instagram, and 2 million on Twitter. New episodes of “Quick Fix” will post each week to YouTube with additional distribution across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

In the premiere episode, Mowry details three quick-fix hairdos based on looks she posted to Instagram that became fan favorites. Other episodes in the series will have her showing how to make a quick dinner in a sheet pan and how to manage “toy chaos” in the living room.

Mowry — in addition to starring in “Sister, Sister” with her identical twin, Tamera Mowry — has written three books, including “Whole New You,” published by Random House this spring. She most recently hosted Food Network’s “Star Kids” and currently stars in Cooking Channel series “Tia Mowry at Home.”

“Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix,” shot in L.A., is produced by Kin Studios in conjunction with UTA. The series is executive produced by Kin VP of programming Beth Le Manach, who also hosts her own family-oriented YouTube channel, Entertaining With Beth.

Kin Community, based in Santa Monica, operates a network of more than 150 lifestyle-content creators across social platforms. The company’s investors include Tegna, Emil Capital Partners, Canada’s Corus Entertainment, Australia’s Allure Media, Mayfield, General Catalyst, Rustic Canyon and Atomico.

Watch the trailer for “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix”: