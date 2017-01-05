Sony Pictures’ “The Magnificent Seven” enjoyed a second week at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, the week ended Jan. 1.

The Western remake had debuted the previous week as the top title on both the overall sales chart and VideoScan’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

However, in the week-after-Christmas sales period, Warner’s “Suicide Squad” took over the top spot on the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart, pushing “Magnificent Seven” to No. 2. The superhero adventure was No. 2 overall in its third week on shelves.

Rounding out the top five were Universal Pictures’ “The Secret Life of Pets” at No. 3 on both charts, Warner’s “Sully” at No. 4 (No. 5 on the Blu-ray chart) and Warner’s “Storks” at No. 5 (No. 4 Blu-ray).

The top new releases for the week were the Sony Pictures thriller “When the Bough Breaks” at No. 8, and Universal’s “Snowden,” an Oliver Stone-directed docu-drama about NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, at No. 9. “Snowden,” which earned $21.6 million at the domestic box office, was also No. 9 on the Blu-ray chart, while “When the Bough Breaks,” with a $29.7 million theatrical take, was the No. 13 Blu-ray.

Blu-ray Disc accounted for 51% of “Snowden” unit sales compared with just 32% for “When the Bough Breaks.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Sully” was No. 1, followed by “Storks” at No. 2. Both titles arrived at Redbox rental kiosks a week after their debut as opposed to the typical 28-day delay Warner imposes on its new releases. “Suicide Squad” dropped to No. 3, with Warner’s “War Dogs” at No. 4 and “Magnificent Seven” entering the chart at No. 5.

John Latchem is Managing Editor of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 1/1/17:

1. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

2. Suicide Squad

3. The Secret Life of Pets

4. Sully

5. Storks

6. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

7. Jason Bourne

8. When the Bough Breaks (New)

9. Snowden (New)

10. Finding Dory

11. Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens

12. 31

13. Star Trek Beyond

14. Bad Moms

15. Pete’s Dragon (2016)

16. Deadpool

17. In a Valley of Violence (New)

18. Kubo and the Two Strings

19. Independence Day: Resurgence

20. Game of Thrones: The Complete Sixth Season

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 1/1/17:

1. Sully

2. Storks

3. Suicide Squad

4. War Dogs

5. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

6. Bad Moms

7. Central Intelligence

8. Kubo and the Two Strings

9. Ben-Hur (2016)

10. Mechanic: Resurrection

