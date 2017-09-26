‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. Animations claims the top spot in spending with “The LEGO Ninjago Movie.”
Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $4.38 million through Sunday for 1,227 national ad airings across 48 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized budget across networks including ABC, Comedy Central and NBC, and targeted a sports-fan crowd with airings during NFL Football and College Football games. It also prioritized spend during shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Big Bang Theory and South Park.
Just behind “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “American Made,” which saw 883 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.31 million. Notably, this ad has the best iSpot Attention Index (113) in the ranking, getting 13% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Blade Runner 2049” (EMV: $3.89 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” ($3.33 million) and Lionsgate’s “Stronger” ($2.7 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$4.38M – The LEGO Ninjago Movie
$4.31M – American Made
$3.89M – Blade Runner 2049
$3.33M – Kingsman: The Golden Circle
$2.7M – Stronger
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/18/2017 and 09/24/2017.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from millions of smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.