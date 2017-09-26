‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. Animations claims the top spot in spending with “The LEGO Ninjago Movie.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $4.38 million through Sunday for 1,227 national ad airings across 48 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized budget across networks including ABC, Comedy Central and NBC, and targeted a sports-fan crowd with airings during NFL Football and College Football games. It also prioritized spend during shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Big Bang Theory and South Park.

Just behind “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “American Made,” which saw 883 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.31 million. Notably, this ad has the best iSpot Attention Index (113) in the ranking, getting 13% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Blade Runner 2049” (EMV: $3.89 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” ($3.33 million) and Lionsgate’s “Stronger” ($2.7 million) round out the chart.