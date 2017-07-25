‘The Emoji Movie’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Emoji Movie.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.8 million through Sunday for 1,497 national ad airings across 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) As you’d expect, Columbia appears to be targeting a youthful and family-friendly audience, prioritizing budget across networks such as Nick, Cartoon Network and CBS, as well as shows including SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House and Teen Titans Go!

Just behind “The Emoji Movie” in second place: Focus Features’ “Atomic Blonde,” which saw 1,128 national ad airings across 43 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.63 million.

TV ad placements for Annapurna Pictures’ “Detroit” (EMV: $4.54 million), STX Entertainment’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” ($4.1 million) and Open Road Films’ “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” ($4.02 million) round out the chart.