‘The Emoji Movie’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

‘The Emoji Movie’ Tops Studios’ TV

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Emoji Movie.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.8 million through Sunday for 1,497 national ad airings across 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) As you’d expect, Columbia appears to be targeting a youthful and family-friendly audience, prioritizing budget across networks such as Nick, Cartoon Network and CBS, as well as shows including SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House and Teen Titans Go!

Just behind “The Emoji Movie” in second place: Focus Features’ “Atomic Blonde,” which saw 1,128 national ad airings across 43 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.63 million.

TV ad placements for Annapurna Pictures’ “Detroit” (EMV: $4.54 million), STX Entertainment’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” ($4.1 million) and Open Road Films’ “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” ($4.02 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.8M – The Emoji Movie


The Emoji Movie
Impressions: 341,638,295
Attention Score: 94.01
National Airings: 1,497
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 25
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.64M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 05/18/17

$4.63M – Atomic Blonde


Atomic Blonde
Impressions: 238,104,912
Attention Score: 93.48
National Airings: 1,128
Networks: 43
Most Spend On: E!, USA Network
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.45M
Studio: Focus Features
Started Airing: 03/12/17

$4.54M – Detroit


Detroit
Impressions: 218,596,561
Attention Score: 95.45
National Airings: 936
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 12
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.91M
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Started Airing: 06/09/17

$4.1M – Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets


Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Impressions: 318,485,756
Attention Score: 88.57
National Airings: 1,505
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: NBC, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.43M
Studio: STX Entertainment
Started Airing: 03/29/17

$4.02M – The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature


The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Impressions: 181,363,416
Attention Score: 94.19
National Airings: 806
Networks: 19
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 5
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.82M
Studio: Open Road Films
Started Airing: 01/16/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 07/17/2017 and 07/23/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad