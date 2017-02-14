“The Bachelor” franchise is always one of the top TV trends on , so it’s no surprise that Monday night’s reveal of the next “Bachelorette” sent Twitter into a tizzy.

Rachel Lindsay, a contestant on Nick Viall’s current season of “The Bachelor,” was officially named “The Bachelorette” for Season 13 during last night’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” but the news leaked earlier in the day — with the leak, many fans assumed Lindsay would have been sent home on last night’s episode, since “The Bachelorette” can’t win “The Bachelor.”

Lindsay wasn’t sent home by Viall last night (see our full recap here), so Bachelor Nation expressed their confusion on social media.

As seen in a minute-by-minute data chart, provided to Variety by Twitter, the highest volume of tweets came when Lindsay was not sent home, despite rumors of her becoming the next “Bachelorette.” The next biggest moment on the social media platform came when the 31-year-old Texas attorney was officially named “The Bachelorette” on Kimmel’s show.

Overall, there have been more than 36,000 Twitter mentions of Lindsay’s handle (@therachlindsay), and her Twitter following more than doubled last night — up 128 percent and growing. On Tuesday, she has over 18.5K Twitter followers. (On Instagram, she has 135K followers, but no word on the growth with last night’s announcement. )

“The Bachelor” cast typically garners huge social media followings, which boost interest and viewership in the series, plus help the contestants to parlay their post-reality-TV stints into fruitful careers.

Current leading man Viall has 231K followers on Twitter and nearly 1 million Instagram followers, and former leading lady JoJo Fletcher has 420K Twitter followers and over 2 million on Instagram.

By the time “The Bachelorette” Season 13 premieres on May 22, no doubt Lindsay’s following will have grown exponentially — and depending what happens during next week’s hometown dates, Twitter is sure to spike, too.