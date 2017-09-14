Telltale Games Taps Industry Veteran Pete Hawley as President, CEO

Telltale Games, developer of games based on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” has appointed industry veteran Pete Hawley as president and chief executive officer.

Hawley will work closely with Telltale Games’ senior leadership team to drive the next stage of evolution in interactive playable narrative, expand the global footprint, and develop new experiences. Co-founder and current CEO Dan Connors will step back to an advisory role when Hawley joins the company on Sept. 18.

The move comes two years after Lionsgate made a significant investment in Telltale Games.

“Pete Hawley is widely regarded as a forward-looking executive with a strong grasp of where the interactive entertainment business is heading,” said Lionsgate CEO and Telltale board member Jon Feltheimer. “We at Lionsgate look forward to working closely with Pete, John, and the rest of the Telltale team. With dynamic new leadership, a strong market position, and a AAA roster of top intellectual property, Telltale has an exciting path forward, and the collaborative opportunities for our two content companies are greater than ever.”

Prior to Telltale Games, Hawley served as senior VP and general manager of games at Zynga. Before that, he was CEO and co-founder at location gaming specialist Red Robot Labs. Hawley has also held executive roles at CrowdStar and Electronic Arts/Criterion.

“I am a huge fan of all Telltale Games and what they’ve achieved as a company in becoming the leading storytellers in gaming under the leadership of Dan and Kevin,” Hawley said. “I look forward to working closely with Telltale Games’ talented team, industry leading IP, and partners to drive new ways to bring players together in innovative and exciting game content. Telltale is unique, and I’m thrilled to be a part of its amazing future.”

Founded in 2004, Telltale publishes games based on Minecraft, DC Comics’ Batman, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Vertigo’s Fables.