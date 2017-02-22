Artificial intelligence (AI) is the latest buzz word of the tech industry, with smart algorithms powering your personal assistants and recommending which TV shows to binge on next.

And now, AI is getting ready to make music: Brisbane, Australia-based digital music startup Popgun wants to use machine learning to figure out which music is trending on services like Apple Music and Spotify — and then train algorithms to write songs that the users of these services may also like.

Popgun is just one of eleven music startups that are part of the inaugural Techstars Music class, a new program run by tech incubator Techstars that gives participating companies $120,000 launch capital as well as a three-month incubation program hosted in Los Angeles.

Others include Hurdl, a Nashville-based startup that wants to incorporate wireless LED bracelets into live concerts; Jaak, a London-based startup that is building a rights management system based on the same technology as the crypto-currency Bitcoin; Weav, a new York-based company that is developing generative music for fitness studios that’s timed to your heartbeat; and Pippa, a New York-based startup that is working on dynamic ad insertion for podcasts.

Techstars Music is being led by Bob “Moz” Moczydlowsky, who previously headed Twitter’s music efforts. Investments as well as advice are being provided by companies including Sonos, Sony Music, Warner Music and Harmonix, the maker of “Rock Band.”