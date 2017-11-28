Tech Mahindra to Host First Communications, Media & Entertainment Summit

Tech Mahindra is hosting its inaugural Communications, Media & Entertainment Summit at the Venetian in Las Vegas on Dec. 4 and 5. CME — In The Future gathers industry leaders to explore what’s in store for communications, media, and entertainment businesses.

Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and senior Silicon Valley correspondent Janko Roettgers will moderate panels and sessions focusing on the disruption and transformation that these industries are undergoing and insights about how to shift business for better performance in a connected world.

Speakers include Jeff Hughes, president of technology and innovation at Fox; Angie Barrick, head of industry, media & entertainment at Google; Thomas Hughes, executive vice president of worldwide digital distribution at Lionsgate; and Ira Rubenstein, chief digital and marketing officer at PBS.

The two-day summit, held in partnership with Variety, will highlight themes such as AI and software, IoT and smart cities, video experience and customer experience, networks, cloud, and ad technology.

“Providing the most panoramic view of the future of AI, IoT, Smart Cities, Networks, Cloud, among other topics, the summit is the most awaited industry forum for insights into transforming businesses in a connected world, to better prepare for what is coming in the future,” Manish Vyas, president communications business and chief executive of network services, said.