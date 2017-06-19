Tech Council Including Apple, Amazon, Google Execs Visits White House Today

Executives from some of the world’s biggest tech companies ventured to the White House Monday to take part in the first meeting of the American Technology Council, an advisory group that is supposed to help the Trump administration in its quest to modernize government.

Some of the executives taking part in the meeting included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

They will be meeting with the heads of some federal agencies looking for input on how to use technology to improve their work. President Trump is scheduled to join them in the afternoon, and Vice President Mike Pence may reportedly also be there for part of the day.

This is the second time executives like Cook and Bezos have met in this kind of setting with Trump. In December, then-president-elect had invited executives to a roundtable discussion at Trump Tower. That meeting was widely panned as a photo opp for Trump, and some of the executives came under fire for their participation.

Cook, Bezos and others have since been vocal critics of some of the administration’s policies, including the attempt to institute a travel ban for visitors from some majority-muslim countries. Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord was also widely criticized by tech executives, with some withdrawing from advisory positions as a result.

However, only one of the major tech companies opted not to attend Monday’s White House meeting: Facebook was invited, but decided to sit this one out, according to a Recode report.