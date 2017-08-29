Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Smashes YouTube’s 24-Hour Record, Crushing Psy

Less than 24 hours in, Taylor Swift’s video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” had already broken YouTube records for its time span with 31 million views — but now that the final 24 hour tally is in, the numbers are even bigger.

The clip had the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, clocking 43.2 million views in 24 hours, easily topping the previous record-holder, Psy’s “Gentleman,” which racked up 36 million views in its first 24 hours. Swift’s latest clip averaged over 30,000 views per minute in those first 24 hours, with hourly views reaching over 3 million views. A rep for the platform stressed that the view-number circulated Monday was not the final 24-hour tally.

The clip, which debuted during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, signaled the beginning of an aggressive new era for the singer. She rises from the dead, quite literally, as a zombiefied version of the pop star crawls from the grave. It then gets much more glamorous, as Swift bathes in a tub of diamonds before cutting to a shot of her on a golden throne, snakes popping up behind her.

Swift ended the video with a bit that included every iteration of herself — from her innocent first album to her infamous 2009 VMAs appearance (where Kanye West interrupted her win to talk up Beyonce) to her new, edgy self.

“There she goes, playing the victim, again,” snarks one Swift, likely playing on media criticism of herself. Another’s on her phone, “getting receipts” — probably a play on the video in which Kim Kardashian “exposed” her controversial phone call with West.

“I would very much like to be exluded from this narrative,” says 2009 VMAs Swift, before the rest yell at her, “Shut up!”