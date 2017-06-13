Tastemade Taps NBCU’s Andrew Saunders to Head Branded Content Strategy

Tastemade, the digital entertainment company geared around food and related lifestyle topics, has hired Andrew Saunders as head of global brand strategy.

Saunders most recently was VP of content innovation and creative at NBCUniversal, where he worked for the last three years overseeing many of the media conglomerate’s large advertising partnerships and Symphony marketing efforts across all NBCU networks, platforms and partners.

At Tastemade, Saunders will oversee the strategy and development of all creative marketing for the company’s advertising sales and brand partnerships team. He’s based in New York and reports to Melissa Drucker, Tastemade’s head of sales and brand partnerships.

“Andrew is a content-marketing pioneer who has helped the world’s most influential brands and artists navigate the evolving digital media landscape,” Tastemade co-founder and CEO Larry Fitzgibbon said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard and are confident he’ll be instrumental in delivering tremendous value to our brand partners.”

While at NBCU, Saunders played a key role in the development of the company’s in-house creative agency, the NBCU Content Studio. He and his team were responsible the first multiplatform “Saturday Night Live” original digital series, produced by Broadway Video and sponsored by Honda and Target, as well as the first multi-network philanthropic partnership leveraging the “More You Know” campaign sponsored by Subaru.

Saunders joined NBCU in 2014 from CAA in Los Angeles, where he worked for more than nine years, most recently as an executive developing brand-partnership programs for celebrity clients and media companies. Prior to that, he had stints at Universal Music Group and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Of his new gig, Saunders commented, “Not only is Tastemade’s mobile-first approach attracting an enormous global audience, the caliber of its content is unmatched. This presents a major opportunity for advertisers looking to align with video content that consumers are engaging with in premium environments.”

Tastemade, founded in 2012, today reaches an audience of over 200 million users worldwide and delivers more than 2 billion video views per month. Investors in the Santa Monica, Calif.-based company include Comcast Ventures, Scripps Networks Interactive, Goldman Sachs, Redpoint Ventures, Raine Ventures, Liberty Media and Tohokushinsha Film.