T-Mobile Jumps Into Internet TV Arena With Layer3 TV Acquisition

T-Mobile plans to launch a wireless TV service across the U.S. in 2018, and is acquiring startup Layer3 TV to bring out yet another competitor to traditional cable and satellite TV services.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Layer3 TV, founded in 2013, had raised a total of $72 million in funding.

“People love their TV, but they hate their TV providers,” John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile, said in announcing the deal Wednesday. “We’re gonna fix the pain points and bring real choice to consumers across the country.”

Layer3 TV’s broadband-delivered subscription TV service is currently available in Denver (where the company is based), L.A., Chicago, Washington D.C., and Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas.

T-Mobile didn’t provide any details about what its forthcoming over-the-top TV will look like or cost. Mainly, the company’s announcement focused on trash-talking incumbent “Big Cable and Satellite TV” and asserting that the market is ripe for disruption. That posture is consistent with T-Mobile’s marketing

Layer3’s investors include Evolution Media — whose shareholders include TPG Growth, CAA, and Jeff Skoll/Participant Media — Paulson & Co., France’s Altice, and North Bridge Venture Partners.