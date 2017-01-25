T-Mobile is again targeting AT&T’s DirecTV Now, which has been plagued with technical snafus since launching two months ago, by offering T-Mobile customers who have already switched from DirecTV Now a free one-year subscription to Hulu’s commercial-free service.

In the new offer, T-Mobile said it will give one year free of Hulu’s ad-free service (regularly priced at $11.99 per month) to ex-DirecTV Now subscribers who opted to take T-Mobile’s offer launched last month that provides a $35-per-month credit for a year.

“T-Mobile Gives Free Year of Hulu to Cover the Stench of DirecTV NOW,” the carrier’s PR team wrote in the subject line of an email to media announcing the offer.

Since AT&T launched DirecTV Now on Nov. 30, the service has experienced several outages, and users have reported multiple problems accessing the internet-streaming service. AT&T has refused to provide refunds to DirecTV Now subs.

The latest T-Mobile offer comes ahead of AT&T’s fourth-quarter 2016 earnings announcement Wednesday. AT&T last week said it added more than 200,000 video subs in the quarter, driven entirely by DirecTV Now signups.

“AT&T spent $67 billion on DirecTV and still couldn’t roll out a streaming service that worked!” T-Mobile president and CEO John Legere — who delights in trash-talking — said in a prepared statement. “So, every former AT&T customer who took us up on our offer is now on a faster, more advanced network with unlimited data, and they get a free year of Hulu on us.”