This Startup Revolutionized VR Gaming. Now It Wants to Do the Same for Music.

Los Angeles-based video game maker Survios, best known for its “Raw Data” VR game, has set its sights on virtual reality music production. The company plans to introduce a new VR experience called “Electronauts” in 2018 that lets users experience, remix and compose tracks, all while wearing a VR headset.

“’Electronauts’ harnesses the power of VR to go inside of a song and feel completely in control of the music,” said Survios co-founder and CEO Nathan Burba. The company has teamed up with Stargate, the producer duo behind the P!nk and Sia collab “Waterfall,” to curate music for “Electronauts,” and plans to announce additional collaborations with artists in the coming months.

“Never before have you been able to create music and interact with sound in a truly immersive way,” said Stargate’s Mikkel Eriksen “The fact that you can play with material from today’s most talented artists makes it even more compelling. I truly believe Electronauts is groundbreaking, and a game changer in music creation.”

Speaking of which: Survios is going to release creator beta for “Electronauts” in early 2018, and is inviting musicians to sign up on its website. The company plans to release the experience for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and other headsets, but hasn’t set a release date yet.

“Raw Data,” which was first released in July of 2016, was the first VR game to generate $1 million in sales in a single month. Altogether, Survios has reached more than one million players with “Raw Data,” revealed Survios CFO Ben Kim at last week’s VRX conference in San Fracnisco. However, 85 percent of those customers have experienced that game through VR arcades or similar out-of-home locations — which is why it plans to bring “Electronauts” to VR arcades as well.