Don’t have cable — or even a TV? Not to worry: Fox’s broadcast of the 2017 Super Bowl will stream live over the internet for free to anyone on the U.S., with the exception of smartphones, which will again be available only to Verizon Wireless customers.

Super Bowl LI is taking place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Houston’s NRG Stadium, with the NFL’s championship match-up pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM PST/6:30 PM EST.

Most Americans will tune in to the Super Bowl on Fox local stations on their HDTVs via a traditional cable, satellite or telco TV service, or using a digital over-the-air antenna. But for those in need of alternate ways to catch the action, here’s how to watch the Super Bowl LI live-stream. The internet feeds will include the halftime show headlined by Lady Gaga and all of the nationally broadcast ads.

On the Web: Coverage of Super Bowl LI will be available live on FoxSportsGo.com for free.

On Connected TVs: Download the Fox Sports Go apps for Apple TV (fourth generation), Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Microsoft Xbox One. In addition, users of Google’s Chromecast can “cast” the Super Bowl stream from their phones to their connected TVs.

On Smartphones: Verizon Wireless customers can watch the Super Bowl on NFL Mobile app (for iOS, Android and Windows phones) and the Go90 app (for iOS and Android), under the carrier’s exclusive live-streaming rights deal with the NFL for smartphones. Usage of the apps does not count toward Verizon Wireless customers’ data caps.

On Tablets: Download Fox Sports Go for iOS (link here), Android (link here), Windows 10 (link here) and Amazon Kindle Fire (link here) tablets.

Outside the U.S., the NFL will provide a live audio broadcast in seven languages, available in 170 countries and territories on NFL.com (link here).

While Fox Sports Go normally is restricted to customers of participating pay-TV providers, the Super Bowl LI stream will be free, requiring no log-in credentials. In addition, Fox’s Spanish-language broadcast (including pregame) will be available on Fox Sports Go platforms under the Fox Deportes channel, and that also will be available without need for authentication.

Fox’s live-stream of this year’s Super Bowl will include local ads, which will be dynamically inserted based on where a viewer is located. Those ads will come from 170-plus Fox affiliate stations across the U.S.

A recent survey found that 16% of Super Bowl fans in the U.S. say they’re planning to watch this year’s game on the web or via live-streaming video apps, compared with 71% who said they’ll watch at home on pay TV. Only 2% of those surveyed said they plan to watch on mobile.

But the actual Super Bowl streaming crowd may be lower on Sunday than those self-reported stats suggest.

For the 2016 Super Bowl, the average live-streaming internet audience on CBS and NFL digital properties was about 1% the size of the massive TV viewership. The Super Bowl 50 digital streams averaged 1.4 million viewers, according to CBS, compared with a Nielsen-measured average TV audience of 111.9 million. Overall, last year’s Super Bowl live stream had 3.96 million unique viewers across laptops, desktops, tablets, connected-TV devices and mobile phones, CBS said.