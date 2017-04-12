Studio71 has cancelled its in-person presentation for the Digital Content NewFronts in New York City — becoming the fourth company to drop out of the event series in the last month.

The digital network’s pullout comes after BuzzFeed, Fullscreen Media and Yahoo (one of the founding members of the NewFronts) bailed in favor of more targeted pitches to media buyers and brands.

Studio71, the digital-media network company majority owned by German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, had previously been scheduled to present to advertisers and agencies on Tuesday, May 9, from 12-2 p.m. in NYC. Instead, it will be holding a “virtual” presentation, featuring streaming content from some of its big talent partners including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lilly Singh (known online as “||Superwoman||”), Roman Atwood, and Rachel Levin (aka RCLBeauty101).

“Rather than asking you to come to a certain place, at a certain time, we want you to enjoy the show on your terms,” Matt Seiler, president of brand solutions at Studio71, said in a statement. Now that the company is not holding an in-person presentation this year, Studio71 will make a contribution to WE.org, development charity and youth-empowerment movement, for every view of its “virtual NewFronts” content.

The companies exiting the NewFronts have opened up slots for other entrants. Twitter took over Yahoo’s premiere May 1 slot from 6-9 p.m.; and other recent additions include BBC.com, MediaLink, Astronauts Wanted and Uproxx Media.

Companies still slated to present during the 2017 NewFronts include Hulu, YouTube, AOL, AwesomenessTV, Bloomberg Media, Defy Media, DigitasLBi, Disney Media-Maker Studios, Group Nine Media, Hearst Digital Media, the New York Times, Popsugar, Time Inc., Turner, Vice Media, and Warner Bros.

The NewFronts, which will run this year from May 1-12, are managed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau digital-advertising trade group.