YouTube and VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Dies by Suicide at 33

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Stevie Ryan dead
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Stevie Ryan, who rose to fame with her YouTube series “Little Loca,” has died. She was 33.

The actress was discovered in her home on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has ruled her death a suicide by hanging.

Ryan recently co-hosted “Mentally Ch(ill),” a “podcast about depression.” In last week’s episode, she revealed that her grandfather had died on Thursday. Ryan also took to social media to grieve his death, writing, “My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I’ll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa.”

The YouTube personality, whose channel has 49,000 subscribers and millions of views, also used the video platform to share celebrity impressions. She also parodied pop culture figures on the VH1 sketch series “Stevie TV,” which was canceled after its second season.

Ryan also co-hosted Brody Jenner’s E! talk show “Sex With Brody.” The two, joined by relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow, discussed various topics related to relationships.

Ryan was born in Victorville, Calif., and moved to L.A. at the age of 19 to pursue entertainment.

My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I'll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa.

A post shared by Stevie Ryan (@stevieryan) on

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad