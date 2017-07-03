YouTube and VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Dies by Suicide at 33

Stevie Ryan, who rose to fame with her YouTube series “Little Loca,” has died. She was 33.

The actress was discovered in her home on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has ruled her death a suicide by hanging.

Ryan recently co-hosted “Mentally Ch(ill),” a “podcast about depression.” In last week’s episode, she revealed that her grandfather had died on Thursday. Ryan also took to social media to grieve his death, writing, “My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I’ll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa.”

The YouTube personality, whose channel has 49,000 subscribers and millions of views, also used the video platform to share celebrity impressions. She also parodied pop culture figures on the VH1 sketch series “Stevie TV,” which was canceled after its second season.

Ryan also co-hosted Brody Jenner’s E! talk show “Sex With Brody.” The two, joined by relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow, discussed various topics related to relationships.

Ryan was born in Victorville, Calif., and moved to L.A. at the age of 19 to pursue entertainment.