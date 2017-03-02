Comedy legend Steve Martin will offer tips, tricks and insights from his 50-year showbiz career in his first-ever online class, set to launch this spring.

The class, which will cost $90, will be available through internet-education startup MasterClass. Enrollees will have access to more than 25 video lessons led by Martin, covering topics like finding your comedic voice and nailing an act. The course also includes a downloadable workbook with lesson recaps and supplemental materials, and students will be able to submit videos to the class — some of which Martin will critique.

“I’m so honored to be invited into your home, phone, or wearable.” said Martin in a statement provided by MasterClass.

Martin broke into the comedy business in the ’60s as a writer for “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” and later as a frequent guest on “The Tonight Show.” The actor-writer-musician-producer has appeared in more than 50 films, inlcuding “The Jerk,” “The Man with Two Brains,” “Three Amigos,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Father of the Bride” and “L.A. Story.” Martin holds the second-highest record for the most times hosting “Saturday Night Live” (with 15), after only Alec Baldwin (who’s hosted 17 times).

The class from Martin joins MasterClass’ current lineup of courses from celebs in various disciplines. Those include Christina Aguilera (singing), Kevin Spacey (acting), Gordon Ramsay (cooking), James Patterson (writing), Dustin Hoffman (acting), Werner Herzog (filmmaking) and Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting). MasterClass, founded in 2015, also has courses in the works from Shonda Rhimes on writing for television, Hans Zimmer on film scoring, and Frank Gehry on design and architecture.

Watch a trailer for Martin’s comedy class: