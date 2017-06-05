Hackers Leak 8 Episodes of Unaired ABC Show ‘Steve Harvey’s Funderdome’

The Dark Overlord is back: The hacker who previously leaked almost the entire 5th season of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” targeted ABC with a new leak Sunday night, apparently releasing eight episodes of the network’s still-unaired show “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” on The Pirate Bay.

“Time to play another round,” the hacker wrote in a note accompanying the release. “We’re following through on our threats as we always do.” The Dark Overlord first threatened to target Disney-owned ABC this past Friday.

“If you prefer your meat bloody, we’re serving it bloody as can be,” the note continued. “We’re bringing another piece from the world of unaired mainstream media content.”

“Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” is scheduled to premiere on ABC on June 11. The show, which is an MGM Television production that counts Mark Burnett as one of its executive producers, has two entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a studio audience. Said audience gets to vote on the winner, who then receives seed funding for their business.

Variety wasn’t immediately able to verify the authenticity of the leak. However, details on The Pirate Bay show that the upload consisted of a total of eight video files, with names suggesting that the files are the first eight episodes of the show.

Disney representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s still unclear who the The Dark Overlord actually is, or whether it is even a single person or a group of hackers. We do know that The Dark Overlord has been hacking and then blackmailing companies for a couple of months now. However, until recently, Hollywood wasn’t actually a target of the hacker. Instead, he primarily targeted clinics and medical businesses.

All of that changed when The Dark Overlord was able to break into the network of Larson Studios, a Hollywood-based audio post-production company, late last year. The hacker stole a number of shows and movies from multiple studios during that incident, and initially threatened the post-production vendor directly, demanding ransom payments to not release any of the bounty.

When that failed, The Dark Overlord began to target studios directly, which led to the release of ten “Orange Is the New Black” episodes in late April. A list of shows and movies allegedly stolen by The Dark Overlord included around three dozen titles from multiple studios, including CBS, Fox and NBC. The list also named “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” as one of the affected ABC shows.