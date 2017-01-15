One of the big games to watch this football Sunday is the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, and fans won’t want to miss the AFC Divisional Playoff showdown.

Want to watch all of the action, and find out which team will face off against the winner of the New England Patriots-Houston Texans game, but not near a TV? No worries. There are a few options to catch all of the action online.

If you have a cable subscription, live streaming the game should be no problem. Cable subscribers can catch the game for free via the NBC Sports Live Extra app, which can be downloaded on Roku, iTunes, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, and more.

As with many NFL games, Verizon’s NFL Mobile app is another option. With a Verizon smartphone, users can download the app, via iTunes and Google Play, and watch the game for free. Cord-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV. The streaming service’s Blue package contains NBC, and, though there’s a monthly fee for the platform, a free seven-day trial is available for first-timers.

For those who are near a TV, NBC will be airing the game live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game, which was pushed back several hours due to weather, starts at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.