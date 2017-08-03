Disneyland Resorts to Get ‘Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire’ Multiplayer Virtual Reality Experience This Year

Location-based virtual reality startup The Void has teamed up with Lucasfilm and IMLxLab to bring a “Star Wars”-themed mutiplayer virtual reality experience to Disneyland Resorts in Southern California and Orlando, Florida. The new VR experience, dubbed “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” will open to consumers this holiday season, the three companies announced Thursday.

The experience was produced by ILMxLab, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment division, in cooperation with The Void. ““At ILMxLAB, we want people to step inside the worlds of our stories,” said ILMxLab’s executive in charge Vicki Dobbs Beck. “Through our collaboration with The VOID, we can make this happen as guests become active participants in an unfolding ‘Star Wars’ adventure.”

The Void is one of a number of startups looking to take virtual reality out of the living room, and into special experience centers where consumers can walk around, open doors, and pick up props. The company debuted with a “Ghost Busters” VR experience at Madame Tussauds in New York’s Times Square a year ago, and has since opened locations in Toronto and Dubai as well as at its corporate headquarter in Lindon, Utah.

The two new experience centers at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida are just the latest locations announced by the company. CEO Cliff Plumer recently told Variety that his company eventually wants to operate wants to experiences on thousands of stages around the world.

For Lucasfilm, the partnership with The Void isn’t the first time to embrace location-based VR. IMLxLab previously built “Trials on Tatooine,” a VR experience that lets participants repair a Millennium Falcon and defend it against approaching Storm Troopers. That experience was released both for home-based VR headsets as well as via IMAX’s VR centers.