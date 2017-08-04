Stage 13, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ Edgy New Content Brand, Sets Fall Launch

Warner Bros. Digital Networks has set October for the official debut of its “unapologetic” new short-form content brand, Stage 13 — with a range of unscripted shows and scripted series spanning horror, comedy, and drama.

Aimed at multicultural audiences in their teens and 20s, Stage 13 will launch on YouTube, Facebook and at Stage13.com. In addition, Stage 13 has sold two series to Verizon’s Go90: “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” an anthology series debuting in October, and horror-comedy series “Snatchers” (pictured above), about a girl who is impregnated by aliens, which premiered in June.

To date, Stage 13 has produced 11 series and has screened select projects at festivals including Sundance, SXSW, Tribeca, LAFF, Series Fest and Outfest Film.

Stage 13 is led by Diana Mogollón, senior VP and GM; Christopher Mack, SVP of Warner Brothers Television and head of scripted content for Stage 13; and Shari Scorca, head of unscripted for Stage 13.

“Stage 13 provided us with an opportunity to connect with the multicultural audience through content that reflects culture and the new voices today,” said Craig Hunegs, president of business and strategy for Warner Bros. Television Group and president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks. “Stage 13 provides us the opportunity to reach young audiences who are seeking new forms of entertainment on the platforms they use most.”

Of the two Go90 series, “Snatchers” was produced by Principato-Young and first screened at the Sundance Film Festival, one of the first digital series to bow at this year’s festival. The five-episode “Two Sentence Horror Stories” — tapping into primal fears of death, abandonment, and loneliness filtered through the lens of GenZ and millennials — was created, written and executive produced by Vera Miao, a Tribeca Film Institute Fellow. “Two Sentence Horror Stories” won the Fox Inclusion Award at this year’s OutFest as well as being an official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival, LA Film Festival, OutFest and Series Fest.

Other series scheduled to debut under the Stage 13 banner include:

“Lipstick Empire”: Unscripted series following two next-generation beauty moguls: Lora Arellano and Dana Bomar, co-founders and co-CEOs of Melt Cosmetics. Produced by Shed Media.

“Marching Orders”: Unscripted series about the famed Bethune-Cookman University marching band, following the incoming class trying to keep the legacy alive and the seniors who make sure they do.Produced by Gigantic Productions.

“Independent”: Unscripted series following four hip-hop artists — Futuristic, Reverie, Sean Brown, and Trinidad James — as they work to take over the music scene without the ties of a major record label. The series was in the digital shorts episodic competition at Series Fest this June; it’s produced by We Are Famous Productions.

“I Love Bekka & Lucy”: The first digital series to ever be featured in the episodic category at SXSW, takes an honest and comedic look into the friendship of two best friends who face the evolution of their relationship when one of them gets engaged. Rachael Holder created, wrote and directed the series. It stars Jessica Kennedy (“Black Sails”) as Bekka, Tanisha Long (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) as Lucy, Alexis Denisof (“How I Met Your Mother”) as Glen and Chris Smith (“Paranormal Activity 3”) as Harry. In addition to Holder, “I Love Bekka & Lucy” is produced by Haven Entertainment.

“The Incredible Life of Darrell”: Revolves around Darrell, an awkward wallflower who finds himself delaying the transition into adulthood at all costs. Unlike most of his colorful friends, Darrell refuses to get a job and instead focuses on building jetpacks and playing hacky sack in his spare time. Darrell Lake created, wrote, directed and stars in the series. It also stars newcomers actors Joy Regullano, Justin Bryant Rapp, Caleb Brown, Abigail Klein, April Grace and more. “The Incredible Life of Darrell” is produced by West of 7th Digital Productions.