Apple Music has “Carpool Karaoke,” Spotify has… “Traffic Jams?”

The streaming music service announced a new original video show Wednesday that takes some cues from James Corden’s hit series, but shoots for a different audience altogether: “Traffic Jams” teams up well-known hip-hop producers and rappers, and challenges them to produce a track in the backseat of a driving car.

The first episode of the show, which is set to debut on Spotify on April 4, features T-Pain and Southside, who has previously produced music for Gucci Mane and Meek Mill, among others. Both of them have never worked together, and have to come up with an entire track while being driven around Los Angeles, only to perform it in front of a live audience at the end of their ride.

The driver is comedian DoBoy, who keeps the conversation going, and effortlessly inserts some small talk into the collaborative process without trying to steal the spotlight like a certain other driving interviewer.

And while the comparison to “Carpool Karaoke” is inevitable, one has to give it to Spotify that “Traffic Jams” is actually a lot of fun to watch. Part of that is seeing artists work in real time, part of it is seeing everything come together when they actually get to perform the track — which also guarantees that you’ll stay tuned until the end.

“Traffic Jams” is being produced by All Def Digital, the digital media company founded by Russel Simmons. Future episodes of the show, which are scheduled to be released weekly on Spotify, will feature collaborations including DRAM & Melo X, Pell & !llmind and E-40 & Willie B.