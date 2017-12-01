You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify May Swap Stock With Tencent Music Ahead of IPO (Report)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Daniel Ek

Spotify and Tencent’s music subsidiary are in talks to swap stock with each other ahead of going public next year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported Friday that the two companies are considering trading stakes of up to 10% with each other.

A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment.

Tencent will pay for its stake in stock and cash to make up for the difference between Spotify’s and Tencent Music’s valuation. The Journal reported Friday that Tencent Music was valued at around $6 billion last year, and could be valued as much as $10 billion now. Spotify was valued $9.5 billion in 2015, and could be valued as much as $20 billion by the time it goes public.

This mean that the stock swap could come with a significant cash bonus for Spotify. It would also open a door to China, a market that has traditionally been hard to crack for western media services. Spotify is currently not operating in China, and has yet to raise significant capital from Chinese investors.

Tencent’s music subsidiary is operating multiple music streaming services in China, which altogether have 700 million monthly active users. However, only a small fraction of those users is said to pay for music streaming, and the Journal reported Friday that Tencent’s licenses with the western majors have proven to be expensive. Teaming up with Spotify could potentially help the company to get better deals, as well as improve its conversion rates.

Spotify is expected to go public in early 2018, with reports pointing to plans to a direct listing as opposed to a traditional IPO. This would make it easier for the company to go public, but also come without any new capital — which is why a capital injection from Tencent may be so crucial. Tencent Music is looking to go public near the end of Q2 2018, according to the Journal.

More Digital

  • Spotify and Tencent Music May Team

    Spotify May Swap Stock With Tencent Music Ahead of IPO (Report)

    Spotify and Tencent’s music subsidiary are in talks to swap stock with each other ahead of going public next year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported Friday that the two companies are considering trading stakes of up to 10% with each other. A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment. Tencent […]

  • Redbox kiosk

    Disney Sues to Block Redbox's Digital Movie Sales

    Spotify and Tencent’s music subsidiary are in talks to swap stock with each other ahead of going public next year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported Friday that the two companies are considering trading stakes of up to 10% with each other. A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment. Tencent […]

  • vice_logo

    Vice Fires Three Employees for Sexual Harassment and Other HR Violations

    Spotify and Tencent’s music subsidiary are in talks to swap stock with each other ahead of going public next year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported Friday that the two companies are considering trading stakes of up to 10% with each other. A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment. Tencent […]

  • Kevin Roe - Fullscreen

    Fullscreen Taps Marketing Vet Kevin Roe as Senior VP in Branded-Content Group

    Spotify and Tencent’s music subsidiary are in talks to swap stock with each other ahead of going public next year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported Friday that the two companies are considering trading stakes of up to 10% with each other. A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment. Tencent […]

  • Donald Trump

    Twitter Contractor Who Took Down Donald Trump's Account Reveals His Identity

    Spotify and Tencent’s music subsidiary are in talks to swap stock with each other ahead of going public next year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported Friday that the two companies are considering trading stakes of up to 10% with each other. A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment. Tencent […]

  • Cars 3 Disney Pixar

    Disney Races to Top of Disc Sales Charts With 'Cars 3'

    Spotify and Tencent’s music subsidiary are in talks to swap stock with each other ahead of going public next year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported Friday that the two companies are considering trading stakes of up to 10% with each other. A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment. Tencent […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad