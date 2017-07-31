Spotify Surpasses 60 Million Subscribers

Streaming giant Spotify has marked another major milestone. The Swedish company, which was founded in 2008, has surpassed 60 million subscribers, new metrics for July have revealed. Active users number 140 million as of June.

Spotify last reported subscriber numbers of 50 million in March, meaning the streaming platform has added 10 million new subscribers in the last four months, outpacing competitors like Apple Music in its bid to become the world’s go-to service.

The news arrives ahead of a planned IPO, which will reportedly come in the way of a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, by year’s end.

Spotify is available in 60 markets and boasts a library of more than 30 million songs. Its popular playlists number over 2 billion.