Spotify is getting ready to venture into the hardware business, if a new job listing is any indication. The company recently started to look for a “Senior Product Manager – Hardware,” and the job listing for it states that the role includes “leading an initiative to deliver hardware directly from Spotify.”

The device in question will be “a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles,” the listing claims.

Zatz Not Funny, which was first to write about the job listing, also reported Monday that a source had described the project as a wearable, and linked to another job posting that detailed voice recognition efforts. Spotify declined to comment when contacted by Variety.

Spotify has dabbled in hardware in the past, but only to make its own service run better on third-party devices. To this effect, Spotify developed its own cloud-based streaming technology for connected speakers and other devices dubbed “Spotify Connect,” which is now widely adopted by a number of manufacturers.

A dedicated hardware product would be a departure from this partner-centric strategy, but the company could conceivably unveil a new product category that no one has been able to successfully establish. This could include wireless headphones with integrated music streaming, or maybe a fitness-tracker-like device with Spotify on board.