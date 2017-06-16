‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Gets A VR Experience: Watch the Trailer

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality announced a new VR experience for Columbia Pictures’ upcoming “Spider-Man: Homecoming” flick Friday that will let players experience how it feels like to be Spidey.

They’ll be able to do some target practice with Spider-Man’s new web shooters, and sling themselves through the air to face off against Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis, The Vulture.

The experience will be available for free across all major VR platforms, including PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive on June 30, a week before the movie is scheduled to hit theaters. Here’s a first trailer released by Sony Friday:

“Spider-Man: Homecoming VR” has been produced by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, the studio’s VR unit that was launched last summer under the helm of long-time Sony Pictures digital marketing executive Jake Zim. It has been developed by CreateVR, the agency that previously turned Sony Pictures’ “The Walk” into a VR experience.

And just like “The Walk” has been a hit at VR showcases around the world, fans will also get to see “Spider-Man: Homecoming VR,” even if they don’t yet own a high-end VR headset. Starting this weekend, Sony will show the experience at select movie theaters and events worldwide, including at select Cinemark theaters in the U.S., and at the CineEurope trade show in Barcelona.