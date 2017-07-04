‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.71 million through Sunday for 1,374 national ad airings across 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 26-July 2. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia appears to be targeting a wide audience, prioritizing budget across CBS, TNT and Nick, and airing the ads frequently during shows including Snapped, Botched and SportsCenter.
Just behind “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which saw 1,660 national ad airings across 47 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.48 million.
TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Despicable Me 3” (EMV: $5.17 million), STX Entertainment’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” ($4.52 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The House” ($4.05 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.71M – Spider-Man: Homecoming
$5.48M – War for the Planet of the Apes
$5.17M – Despicable Me 3
$4.52M – Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
$4.05M – The House
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/26/2017 and 07/02/2017.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.