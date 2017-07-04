‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.71 million through Sunday for 1,374 national ad airings across 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 26-July 2. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia appears to be targeting a wide audience, prioritizing budget across CBS, TNT and Nick, and airing the ads frequently during shows including Snapped, Botched and SportsCenter.

Just behind “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which saw 1,660 national ad airings across 47 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.48 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Despicable Me 3” (EMV: $5.17 million), STX Entertainment’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” ($4.52 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The House” ($4.05 million) round out the chart.