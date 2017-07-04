‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.71 million through Sunday for 1,374 national ad airings across 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 26-July 2. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia appears to be targeting a wide audience, prioritizing budget across CBS, TNT and Nick, and airing the ads frequently during shows including Snapped, Botched and SportsCenter.

Just behind “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which saw 1,660 national ad airings across 47 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.48 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Despicable Me 3” (EMV: $5.17 million), STX Entertainment’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” ($4.52 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The House” ($4.05 million) round out the chart.

$5.71M – Spider-Man: Homecoming


Impressions: 333,859,559
Attention Score: 92.56
National Airings: 1,374
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: CBS, TNT
Creative Versions: 33
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.98M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 12/08/16

$5.48M – War for the Planet of the Apes


Impressions: 309,937,552
Attention Score: 95.65
National Airings: 1,660
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: NBC, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.02M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 12/11/16

$5.17M – Despicable Me 3


Impressions: 337,813,790
Attention Score: 86.63
National Airings: 1,744
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 53
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $33.67M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/25/16

$4.52M – Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets


Impressions: 198,156,109
Attention Score: 93.90
National Airings: 974
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, NBC
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.96M
Studio: STX Entertainment
Started Airing: 03/29/17

$4.05M – The House


Impressions: 258,224,048
Attention Score: 90.84
National Airings: 1,220
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, CBS
Creative Versions: 29
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.89M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/07/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/26/2017 and 07/02/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

